Magcubic Disrupts the Smart Projector Market with Affordable Products for Everyone

BEIJING, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smart projectors can transform virtually any wall into a smart display, but their expensive price tags make them unrealistic for most buyers. Magcubic set out to revolutionize the projector market with the HY300 Pro in 2024, and now we’re back with the expanded HY300 lineup – led by the brand new HY300 Pro+, HY300 Ultra, and HY310 – that offers premium-quality hardware and an exceptional user experience in a series of ultra-affordable projectors.

Magcubic was created to challenge the status quo of conventional smart projectors. We started with a mission to make big-screen experiences accessible to a wider range of users, and we followed that by releasing a lineup of full-featured projectors that deliver a cinematic experience once priced at $1,000—now available for less than $100. Today, we’ve shipped 2 million units worldwide, an industry milestone that was once impossible on a global scale.

Unveiled in Beijing on March 9th with 100+ Chinese media outlets in attendance, the new HY300 series is available today in three versions, starting with the HY300 Pro, an entry-level projector designed with affordability and ease-of-use in mind. Next is the HY300 Pro+, an upgraded version featuring enhanced performance and an integrated speaker base for better audio playback. Third is the HY300 Ultra, an even more enhanced variant with electric focus, ensuring effortless image clarity.

Alongside the expanded HY300 range is a brand new next-generation model called the HY310. This projector was crafted from the ground up to encompass a range of features designed to thrill cinema enthusiasts, including clear 1080p resolution with 4K decoding for crisp video performance, auto focus with auto keystone correction that ensures a sharp image every time the projector powers on, 260 ANSI lumens with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio for a bright picture that’s viewable in various lighting conditions, Air Mouse remote and voice controls for easy navigation, and built-in support for 1M+ apps, services, and entertainment options so that viewers always have something to watch.

The secret to keeping our ecosystem of high-quality projectors affordable – even with so many premium features packed inside – is our LCD technology, which uses liquid crystals that are electronically modulated in combination with polarizers to project images on a surface. While competitors choose pricey LEDs to prop up their products, Magcubic prioritizes proven liquid crystal display bulbs that produce premium visuals without inflating costs. To further drive down the price of our smart projectors, Magcubic’s proprietary manufacturing process is so efficient and effective that we’ve lowered our expenses by a whopping 80%. The end result is an entire series of premium smart projectors that rival more expensive DLP models at just a fraction of the typical price.

“We are redefining value by creating a unique convergence where spending less meets living better,” said Chen Yueyun, the General Manager of Magcubic.

Today, Magcubic operates in 153 countries worldwide, with a growing presence in the United States. Driven by a product ecosystem that maximizes affordability while emphasizing quality and user experience, Magcubic believes that smart projectors will move beyond the niche market and become household commodities with the potential to surpass smart TVs.

ABOUT MAGCUBIC

Magcubic was founded by tech and home entertainment experts on a mission to bring big-screen experiences worldwide. Seeing the need for smart projectors that are well-made and affordable, we set out to disrupt the industry. Through premium materials and innovative manufacturing, we deliver high-quality products that save consumers money and delight users.

