Speakly AI Showcases How LLMs and Digital Transformation Empower Retail Bank Branches and Online Marketing at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025), Speakly AI (www.speaklyai.com) took center stage at the Digital Finance Session, where our Co-Founder and COO, Jeff Jie, delivered a keynote speech titled “Empowering Retail Bank Branches and Online Marketing via LLMs and Digital Transformation”. Jeff shared our omnichannel solutions designed for retail bank branches and remote banking, highlighting how Speakly AI is driving intelligent transformation in the financial industry.



Speakly AI Co-founder & COO Jeff Jie Delivered a Keynote Speech at the MWC 25 Digital Finance Session

With innovative large language model (LLM) technology and proven success with leading industry clients, Speakly AI is injecting new momentum into the digital and intelligent transformation of financial institutions. The presentation and live demonstrations attracted enthusiastic attention and praise from the audience, including representatives from top global banks.

How LLMs Empower Banks

During the speech, Jeff detailed how Speakly AI’s LLM-powered solutions are helping financial institutions achieve end-to-end digital transformation across retail branches and contact centers. From customer service to marketing and risk management, Speakly AI enables banks to deliver smarter, more efficient operations.

Jeff highlighted two major pain points in the financial industry:

Online Telemarketing: While digital transformation has advanced in remote banking, the complexity of financial products and growing customer expectations have increased pressure on frontline staff. Offline Branches: Retail branches face challenges due to fragmented data and complex scenarios, making it difficult to quickly understand customer needs and deliver personalized experiences.

Speakly AI’s LLM solutions are designed to address these challenges:

SalesMate: The Ultimate AI Assistant for Branch Staff

SalesMate, Speakly AI’s LLM-powered assistant, seamlessly integrates with communication channels like WhatsApp, WeChat Mini Programs, and mobile apps. It understands customer needs in real time, provides personalized follow-up recommendations, and records customer profiles, communication history, and tasks. SalesMate also delivers tailored reports to managers, helping them track team performance, identify customer intent, and adjust strategies quickly. Customer Insights: From Post-Hoc Analysis to Real-Time Intervention

Traditional customer insights often take weeks or months to generate. Speakly AI’s solutions leverage LLMs to shorten this process to just days. As Jeff explained, “Banks no longer need to wait for customer complaints to identify issues. Our solutions enable real-time discovery of customer needs and proactive problem-solving.” Agent Assist: Boosting Efficiency and Customer Experience

In online marketing scenarios, Speakly AI’s Agent Assist (Expert) empowers sales teams with end-to-end support. LLMs quickly identify customer questions, extract accurate answers from vast documents, and provide real-time reminders. After interactions, the system automatically summarizes conversations, generates customer profiles, monitors service quality, and records follow-up tasks—significantly improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Customer Success: From Efficiency Gains to Tangible Results

Speakly AI’s solutions have been successfully implemented at leading global banks. Jeff shared a case study: A Fortune 500 bank saw a 3.5x increase in daily customer intent orders, a 40%+ improvement in issue resolution efficiency, and a 60%+ adoption rate for real-time knowledge generated by AI. “These numbers reflect not just operational improvements but also enhanced satisfaction for both employees and customers,” Jeff noted.

The Future of AI in Finance

The era of LLMs empowering enterprises is no longer exploratory—it’s here. According to Gartner, by 2027, the market share of generative AI in conversational intelligence will far surpass traditional solutions, with a 14x growth rate projected by 2033. As the financial industry accelerates toward digital and intelligent transformation, Speakly AI remains committed to helping institutions optimize customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a competitive market.