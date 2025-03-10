TCI Biotech Announces Strong 2024 Financial Performance, Sets Sights on Global Growth in 2025

TAIPEI, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.) (TWSE: 8436), a leading CDMO+ innovator in health food and skincare biotechnology, has released its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported steady revenue performance, strong profitability, and continued investment in innovation to drive future growth.

Executive Commentary

“Our 2024 financial performance underscores TCI Biotech’s resilience and ability to navigate market fluctuations while maintaining strong profitability,” said Vincent Lin, CEO of TCI Biotech. “We remain committed to expanding smart manufacturing, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving cutting-edge research. By strengthening our financial position, we aim to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue: NT$7.24 billion in 2024

in 2024 Gross Profit: NT$3.18 billion , representing a gross margin of 44%

, representing a gross margin of 44% Operating Profit: NT$1.03 billion , maintaining a stable 14% operating margin

, maintaining a stable 14% operating margin Net Profit: NT$974 million , with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$7.60

, with earnings per share (EPS) of Dividend: NT$10 per share, reflecting solid financial performance

per share, reflecting solid financial performance Cash and Cash Equivalents: NT$4.77 billion , ensuring strong liquidity

Key Business Developments

Expansion in International Markets: Sales growth in key regions, including North America , Europe , China and Asia , reinforcing TCI Biotech’s global footprint.

, , and , reinforcing TCI Biotech’s global footprint. Innovation & R&D: Advances in liquid supplements and skincare, aligned with market trends. The newly established TCI Medical Consultation Panel enhances research and ensures scientific rigor.

Operational Efficiency: Strategic cost management and AI-enhanced production processes have contributed to maintaining profitability despite industry challenges.

Sustainable Growth Strategies: Continued commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) initiatives to enhance corporate responsibility and long-term value creation.

Outlook for 2025

TCI Biotech is optimistic about its growth trajectory for 2025, focusing on balanced regional expansion, optimized production capacity, and strategic partnerships with global enterprises. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric solutions, the company anticipates sustained momentum in revenue and profitability, reinforcing its position as a leader in biotechnology and smart manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.tci-bio.com .

About TCI Biotech

TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in CDMO+ services, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of health foods and cosmetics. Committed to innovation and scientific excellence, TCI delivers high-quality, clinically backed products that empower customers worldwide.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to market conditions, regulatory changes, or other unforeseen factors. TCI Biotech assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to review the full financial report and consult professional advisors before making any investment decisions.