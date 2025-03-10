UnionPay and NITMX to link up China’s UnionPay with Thailand’s PromptPay

BANGKOK, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay International (UPI) has partnered with National ITMX Co., Ltd (NITMX) to jointly promote the integration of UnionPay payment information with Thailand’s PromptPay. In the first phase, this collaboration will offer QR code payment for Chinese tourists, enhancing the digital payment experience for Chinese visitors to Thailand. In the next phase, Thai tourists will be able to scan UnionPay QR codes in China. Details of the launch dates of both phases will be announced in due course.

A signing ceremony marking the agreement between Mr. Larry Wang, CEO of UnionPay International, and Mr. Chatchai Dusadenoad, Managing Director of National ITMX Company Limited. The event was attended by Ms. Daranee Saeju, Assistant Governor of the Payment Systems Policy and Financial Consumer Protection Group at the Bank of Thailand; Ms. Zhang Xiaoxiao, Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Office, Embassy of China in Thailand; Mrs. Suteera Sripaibulya Senior Executive Vice President at Bangkok Bank PCL; Mr. Shoke Na Ranong, Executive Vice President & Card Division Head at Bangkok Bank PCL; Mr. Kobsak Duangdee Secretary General of the Thai Bankers’ Association; and Mr.Worrakrit Jaruwongpak, President of the Payment System Office of the Thai Bankers’ Association.

Through this partnership, the usage of UnionPay App (YunShanFu) mobile payment in Thailand will expand countrywide across popular travel destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. UnionPay App users can use the YunShanFu app to scan the PromptPay QR code to pay as in China and vice versa. NITMX is also working with other Chinese partners aiming to serve users in both countries.

Mr. Larry Wang, CEO, UnionPay International said, “We are happy to collaborate with NITMX, the leading payment infrastructure provider in Thailand, to provide enhanced QR Code payment service. This partnership allows cardholders with UnionPay enabled wallets and UnionPay App to scan PromptPay QR codes conveniently and securely at all PromptPay acceptance points. Expanding our QR Code payment network globally remains a key priority for us, and this initiative strengthens our commitment to providing seamless payment experiences.”

Mr.Chatchai Dusadenoad, Managing Director, National ITMX Company Limited said, “We are delighted to work with a global payment brand like UnionPay. UnionPay is part of China’s robust financial ecosystem where the country is at the forefront of developing innovative payment services including QR Code payment, now readily available in all parts of China.

As Thailand’s leading payment infrastructure provider, National ITMX plays a crucial role in driving interoperability and cross-border payment innovation. Our collaboration with UnionPay strengthens Thailand’s digital payment ecosystem by enhancing the reach and usability of PromptPay QR Code, ensuring seamless, secure, and convenient cashless transactions for visitors from China and beyond.

Everyone is familiar with QR Code payment. Working with UnionPay adds breadth to payment industry in Thailand, travellers will be able to make cashless payment conveniently and securely in Thailand at any merchants with PromptPay QR Code.”

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world’s largest Cardholder base. With acceptance in 183 countries and regions, UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest Cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay Cardholders and merchants.

In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance, card issuance and e-wallets across all 10 countries. In Thailand, a range of Thailand banks and credit card apps had been enabled to scan UnionPay QR Code including Kplus from Kasikorn Bank, Mbaning from Bangkok Bank, KTC Mobile, ICBC Mobile Banking and BOC Mobile Banking. For more information on UnionPay Thailand, visit https://www.unionpayintl.com/th/

About National ITMX

National ITMX (National Interbank Transaction Management and Exchange) was established to be National Infrastructure for empowering innovation and new technology in order to ensure that Thailand payment systems and financial services meet the needs of everyone and the wider economy. The company’s roles and responsibilities will become more important to support National e-Payment Roadmap as long as Digital Payment is the most preferred choice of customers.

For more information, please visit https://www.itmx.co.th