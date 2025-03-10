Visionary Takes the Lead in the New Energy Vehicle Field and Builds an Innovative Industrial Ecosystem

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Visionary announced that it will make a major foray into the new energy vehicle industry and build a unique integrated industrial ecosystem of “vehicle-station-power-cloud-research-finance”. It is committed to creating a new industry landscape in the new energy vehicle track and promoting the sustainable development of the industry.

In the construction of the industrial ecosystem model, Visionary takes new energy vehicles as the core and comprehensively lays out the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. In the vehicle manufacturing and sales segment, Visionary plans to carry out in-depth cooperation with Magna Group, the largest auto parts manufacturer in North America, and Skyworth Group in China. Through introduction or joint research and development, it will launch new energy vehicle models that meet the market demands of Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The policies in Hong Kong strongly support the development of new energy vehicles, and the Southeast Asian market has huge potential. This strategic layout will contribute to the widespread popularization of new energy vehicles.

The layout of the battery swap station network is a crucial part of the industrial ecosystem. Visionary will join hands with professional battery swap enterprises in China to scientifically plan the location of battery swap stations according to the geographical characteristics and traffic flow in Hong Kong. Adopting standardized design and construction can not only improve the battery swap efficiency but also effectively reduce the construction cost, creating an efficient and convenient battery swap network to provide strong support for new energy vehicle users.

The management of the full life cycle of batteries has also been put on the important agenda. Visionary will cooperate with leading battery enterprises to establish a battery bank to achieve standardized and digital management of batteries. Every link, from battery procurement, use to recycling, will be finely controlled, aiming to improve the utilization efficiency and value of batteries. At the same time, a distributed energy storage system will be built to help the stable operation of the power grid and promote the efficient use of energy.

To achieve intelligent operation, Visionary will also build an intelligent cloud platform. This platform will integrate the data of vehicles, users, and battery swap stations, and optimize battery swap services, vehicle dispatching, and battery management through data analysis. This can not only provide users with a personalized service experience but also provide a strong basis for enterprise decision-making and improve the overall operation efficiency.

Scientific research and innovation are the core driving forces for industrial development. Visionary will collaborate with experts and professors from the University of Toronto in Canada and other world-renowned universities to carry out industry-university-research cooperation. Focusing on key fields such as battery technology, intelligent driving, and vehicle networking for research and development, it will promote technological innovation and the transformation of achievements, enhance the core competitiveness of the industry, and ensure a leading position in the industry.

Financial services are also indispensable in the industrial ecosystem. Cooperating with the world-famous consortium OZTURK HOLDING, Visionary plans to launch services such as financial leasing of new energy vehicles and battery financial leasing, providing low-interest loans for vehicle buyers to relieve their financial pressure. At the same time, it will provide comprehensive financial support for industrial development and improve the financial service system of the industrial ecosystem.

To ensure the smooth operation of the industrial ecosystem, Visionary has formulated a series of practical solutions. In terms of technology integration, it will integrate the technical resources of all parties. Intelligent driving technology will be introduced in vehicle manufacturing, automated battery swap equipment will be used in battery swap stations, advanced monitoring technology will be applied in battery management, and the cloud platform will achieve secure and efficient data transmission and processing, comprehensively improving the intelligent level of the industry.

In terms of operation management, a unified operation management system will be established, and standardized operation processes and service specifications will be formulated. Information technology will be used to monitor all links in real time, optimize resource allocation, improve operation efficiency and service quality, and provide a solid guarantee for the stable development of the industry.

In terms of market promotion, local media, social platforms, and offline activities will be utilized to vigorously publicize the advantages of new energy vehicles and the convenience of the battery swap mode.

The new energy vehicle industrial ecosystem constructed by Visionary covers multiple fields, including technology research and development, production and manufacturing, market promotion, and financial services. All links cooperate with each other, forming a complete closed-loop ecosystem. This innovative model not only conforms to the current trend of green development but also provides new ideas and directions for the development of the new energy vehicle industry. With the gradual improvement of the industrial ecosystem, Visionary is expected to achieve remarkable achievements in the new energy vehicle field and make positive contributions to promoting the development of the industry.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@farvision.ca