Yonsei University to Host GEEF 2025, Exploring Innovative Solutions for the SDGs

SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yonsei University (President Dong-Sup Yoon) will host the 7th Global Engagement & Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development (GEEF 2025) from March 13 to 14, 2025, under the theme “Time for Action: Bridging Divides for a Sustainable Future.” The forum will focus on formulating innovative solutions to global challenges and resolving delays in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while addressing key issues such as the climate crisis and poverty.



Following the UN General Assembly in September 2024, GEEF 2025 will prioritize actionable outcomes, given that global SDG progress stands at only 17%. Yonsei University hopes to continue hosting annual forums under the “Time for Action” theme, each exploring sector-specific and goal-oriented sub-themes.

Distinguished attendees include former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former Austrian President Heinz Fischer, and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed. Nobel Peace Prize laureates Muhammad Yunus (2006) and Denis Mukwege (2018) will deliver keynote speeches. In a ‘Great Minds: Special Conversation’ session, Chang Yong Rhee, Governor of the Bank of Korea, and Jim Yong Kim, former President of the World Bank Group, will engage in an in-depth conversation about structural reforms and domestic/international economic divides, with Yonsei University President Dong-Sup Yoon moderating the discussion.

Former Foreign Minister Kyung-wha Kang, actress and environmental activist Jin Hee Park, and youth climate activist Jeah Han will present solutions for addressing gender gaps and promoting climate action. In addition, a total of 24 sessions will explore practical solutions to address extreme poverty, the climate crisis, and bridging gender, generational, and technological gaps.

GEEF 2025 will explore concrete solutions to address various social gaps, including gender, generation, digital competencies, and socio-economic status. Experts in each field will participate in in-depth discussions on policies and technological approaches to reduce gender inequality, educational efforts to reduce the digital divide, and methods to encourage youth participation. Additionally, the forum will seek innovative solutions to bridge social gaps through the use of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies, and will develop concrete action plans to ensure that technology and data-based solutions can have a tangible impact across society. The forum will not only focus on discussions but will also encourage participants to take concrete actions and provide clear direction for building a sustainable society.

Furthermore, the Ban Ki-moon International Fellowship, aimed at cultivating leaders with global citizenship awareness in developing countries to lead a sustainable future for humanity, will be established and awarded.

GEEF 2025 will be streamed live on the Institute for Global Engagement & Empowerment’s (IGEE) official YouTube channel. Participants can register in advance via the official website (http://www.geef-sd.org) by March 6 or register onsite during the event.

Yonsei University ranked 11th globally and 1st among private universities in Asia in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which assess universities’ contributions to social impact. Additionally, in November 2023, Yonsei University, along with Seoul National University, Korea University, and POSTECH, launched the Sustainable Campus Initiative, reinforcing its commitment to ESG-driven education and SDG achievement.

For more information, please visit www.geef-sd.org.