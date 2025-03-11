CLPe Wins Two Prestigious Titles in Gold Pilot Award 2024

HONG KONG, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CLPe has won the Excellent Enterprise and the New Quality Productive Forces and Innovation awards at the Gold Pilot Award 2024 organised by the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong, recognising its success in supporting commercial and industrial enterprises to achieve high-quality development through its innovative business models of implementing energy infrastructure and energy management projects. The prestigious awards reflect CLPe‘s extensive experience and outstanding performance in implementing one-stop integrated energy-as-a-service projects in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).



CLPe has won the Excellent Enterprise, and the New Quality Productive Forces and Innovation awards. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Mr Algernon Yau (right) presents the Excellence Enterprise Award to CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng (left) at the Gold Pilot Award presentation ceremony.

With a focus on the GBA market, CLPe offers one-stop integrated smart energy management solutions to commercial and industrial enterprises in Hong Kong and Mainland, including energy services comprising solar energy, energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, cooling, heating, compressed air, vacuum, mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as smart energy solutions and consulting services. It also provides whole life cycle asset management through the “Build, Own, Operate and Transfer” (BOOT) model, helping customers improve energy efficiency and achieve sustainable business development.

In recent years, CLPe has seen steady growth in the GBA with the launch of several projects. It is working with the Longhua District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality on digital energy development, providing cooling solutions for large industrial buildings in the district. It is also building a centralised cooling project for an industrial park owned by the TK Group in Shenzhen Guangming District to reduce carbon emissions by more than 100 tonnes a year, and has installed and operated a distributed solar PV system combined with an EV charging system with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) function at the MTR (Shenzhen) headquarters in Longhua District.

In Guangzhou, CLPe upgraded a central cooling system at Po Park Shopping Plaza by introducing an artificial intelligence management system to enhance energy efficiency, saving around 50% of electricity consumption. CLPe also renovated the cooling system at an industrial park operated by Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited in Nansha, Guangzhou, significantly reducing the carbon emissions by about 42,500 tonnes per year.

To promote green transportation in the GBA, CLPe has teamed up with TELD New Energy Company Limited (TELD) to provide EV charging services in Shenzhen, Dongguan, and Zhuhai. Currently, more than 7,000 EV chargers at 235 stations have been installed. It is also working with TELD to introduce its electric vehicle charging capabilities to Hong Kong with collaboration plans on V2G technology, virtual power plants, microgrids, and other emerging energy technologies.

CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng said the awards recognise the company’s efforts to expand one-stop and customer centric integrated energy solutions and green transportation across the GBA, supporting sustainable economic, environmental, and social development. “For over 40 years, CLPe has specialised in delivering reliable, efficient, and low-carbon energy infrastructure and energy management solutions to commercial and industrial customers in Hong Kong and Mainland, helping them to save energy, reduce emissions and achieve sustainable development,” he said. “Looking ahead, we will continue to draw on our international experience and apply innovative technology and thinking to contribute to the dual carbon goals of the nation.”

The Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong has launched the Gold Pilot Award since 2018 to assist companies from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau to expand their business in the GBA by strengthening industry ties and promoting cooperation among enterprises.