Creta Class Launches Chinese AI Course at Not So Little Fair 2025, Boosting Kids’ Language Skills

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Creta Class, a leading innovator in the edtech industry, is excited to participate in the Not So Little Fair (NSLF) 2025 at Suntec City, where it unveiled its brand-new Chinese curriculum, enriching the learning experience for young children in Singapore.

With its AI-powered tools and expertise in educational content, Creta Class expands its offerings to include Chinese, alongside Mathematics and English, aiming to spark children’s passion for learning and lay a strong foundation in both language and numeracy. The new Chinese curriculum is designed specifically for children aged 3-8, providing an engaging and personalized approach to language learning.

At the Not So Little Fair 2025, Creta Class joins nearly 100 brands in attracting thousands of families. Held at Suntec Convention Centre 1st and 2nd March, the event is a vibrant platform for Creta Class to showcase its innovative AI-powered learning programmes. Through these programmes, Creta Class empowers young learners to embark on an exciting educational journey.

The innovative course uses visual cues to teach correct mouth movements and pronunciation, making learning Chinese fun and interactive. Each child’s learning journey is personalized to suit their individual skill levels, allowing them to confidently express themselves in Chinese.

A participant Clara Ang at NSLF said, “As a parent at the Not So Little Fair, I was really impressed by Creta Class and their new Chinese curriculum! The AI-powered learning tools are so engaging, and I love how they’ve made learning fun and interactive for young kids. It’s exciting to see a platform that tailors education to each child’s pace and needs, and I’m looking forward to seeing how Creta Class can help build a strong foundation in both language and maths.”

In addition to Chinese, Creta Class continues to integrate AI technology into its Mathematics and English courses. With captivating cartoon stories and progressive levels, these courses provide a personalized learning experience that adapts to each child’s abilities, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and language development.

Chee Yang, the founder of NSLF event said, “Creta Class has been joining NSLF since our first event back in 2023. Having Creta Class sharing their award winning learning app, AI powered technology for math learning surely gives the kids of different ages a strong and interactive learning experience, building their knowledge and confidence for Maths.”

A spokesperson from Creta Class shared, “We believe in making quality education accessible to all, and events like NSLF help us connect with the community while showcasing our commitment to supporting children’s independent learning.”

With its expanded curriculum and focus on interactive, personalized learning, Creta Class is redefining early education in Singapore, ensuring a brighter future for young learners.

About Creta Class

Creta Class integrates AI technology and education expertise to provide a fun and inspiring educational experience for children around the world with a presence in the United States, Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, among other countries and regions.