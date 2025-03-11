StarHub announces certification as an official OutSystems’ Sales and Delivery Partner

StarHub expands offerings to enterprises with Outsystems’ accelerated time-to-market and cost-efficient software solutions

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — StarHub is proud to announce its certification as an official OutSystems Sales and Delivery Partner, reinforcing its expertise in delivering comprehensive enterprise solutions. This underscores StarHub’s commitment to leveraging OutSystems’ industry-leading AI-powered low-code platform to enhance its service offerings, enabling businesses to accelerate and customise application development with greater speed and efficiency.

“StarHub understands the urgency businesses face to innovate and transform digitally,” said Tan Kit Yong, Head of Enterprise Business Group, StarHub. “Our partnership with OutSystems enables us to deliver cutting-edge, low-code solutions that accelerate innovation, drive efficiency, and empower businesses to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, and free business professionals from lengthy development cycles to focus on the work that truly matters. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for our customers to scale, innovate, and thrive in the digital age.”

OutSystems is a global leader in AI-powered low-code application development platforms. With a long history and valued experience in providing organisations a platform to build, deploy, and manage enterprise-grade applications quickly with a high degree of efficiency with minimal hand-coding.

“StarHub has been a valuable partner since joining us in February 2024. In less than a year, they have achieved the Sales and Delivery Authorization certifications, showcasing their strong commitment to not only driving new business, but also building a robust delivery team on OutSystems,” said Mark Weaser, Vice President of Asia Pacific, OutSystems. “Their dedication is further demonstrated through the successful deployment of multiple projects within their own organization. We are excited to continue growing the Singapore market together with StarHub’s talented team.”

This certification recognises StarHub’s expertise in providing enterprise clients with OutSystems’ tailored AI-powered low-code solutions for accelerated digital transformation. By addressing common pain points such as lengthy development cycles, high costs, and complex system integrations, StarHub empowers businesses to focus on innovation and streamlining their operations through OutSystems, all while maintaining agility. This flexibility allows organisations to rapidly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver impactful solutions with speed and efficiency. Combined with StarHub’s unique position to offer telco insights, customers will receive more informed and data-driven solutions with greater precision and reliability, ensuring that they meet the growing demands for technology that is agile, scalable, and efficient, to stay ahead of the curve.

Furthermore, StarHub will also strengthen its own processes and systems with OutSystems’ powerful low-code platform, including in application development, prototyping, and streamlining deployment, significantly expediting the delivery of solutions to its enterprise clients, to better focus on addressing their diverse needs.

StarHub is committed to identifying and developing cutting-edge solutions that address real-world business challenges, and is confident that these solutions built on the OutSystems platform will allow them to remain competitive.

