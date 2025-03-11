STRADVISION Surpasses 3 Million Units in Cumulative Production, Achieving a Record-Breaking Year in 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-powered vision perception technology, proudly announces a new industry milestone, surpassing 3 million units in cumulative commercial production. This achievement cements STRADVISION’s leadership in the automotive AI space and marks a record-breaking year of expansion.

In 2024 alone, 1.67 million vehicles worldwide were equipped with STRADVISION’s cutting-edge SVNet perception software, marking a 59% Year-over-Year (YoY) growth. This milestone not only exceeded the company’s 2024 projections but also underscores the rising industry demand for lightweight, high-efficiency AI-driven vision solutions. This surge in production was largely fueled by the launch of new model lineups from a leading German OEM, solidifying STRADVISION’s role as a key technology enabler in next-generation driver-assist and autonomous vehicle systems.

“Surpassing 3 million units in commercial production is a defining milestone for STRADVISION and a testament to the trust our partners place in our technology,” said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer of STRADVISION. “The momentum we built in 2024 propels us into 2025 with a clear mission—to scale aggressively, expand into new markets, and cement STRADVISION as the premier AI perception provider ahead of our next phase of growth.”

With a strong foundation in deep learning-based vision perception, STRADVISION continues to expand its global footprint. As the industry accelerates toward higher levels of automation, STRADVISION remains at the forefront, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety.

As STRADVISION continues its rapid trajectory, 2025 will be a transformational year marked by strategic expansion and innovation. The company is strengthening its presence in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and North America, targeting key OEMs for deeper collaboration and broader market penetration. At the same time, STRADVISION is driving exponential growth in commercial deployments, expanding its footprint across global vehicle platforms. To stay at the forefront of AI-driven automotive vision, the company is enhancing SVNet’s capabilities to support higher levels of automation and next-generation perception solutions. In parallel, STRADVISION is laying the foundation for a potential public offering, focusing on operational scale, revenue growth, and strategic partnerships to position itself as a leader in the industry’s next phase of evolution.

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION’s SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX’s AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.