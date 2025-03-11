Thehubnews: Spiritual & Yoga Master from India, Grand Master Akshar, to Lead Taiwan in Challenging 12 World Records

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lee Yang Falls in Love with Yoga and Joins the Challenge

TAIPEI, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Himalayan Siddha Akshar (Grand Master Akshar), a renowned spiritual & yoga master from India, has influenced global companies, including Fortune 500 companies, and multinational corporations such as Mitsubishi, Rolls-Royce, and HSBC over the past 20 years, helping employees achieve mental and physical harmony and growth through yoga. On June 21, 2025, International Yoga Day, Grand Master Akshar will lead 5,000 participants in Taiwan to create 12 world records in yoga poses. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lee Yang, who fell in love with yoga after being introduced to it in 2020, will also join the challenge.

Himalayan Yoga is an ancient science that, through scientific practices and methods, enhances the coordination of internal body systems and helps achieve balance with the external environment. It promotes the full evolution of the body, mind, and spirit, allowing individuals to reach their maximum potential.

Universities like Harvard and Oxford, have done extensive research and have found positive effects of yoga on physical & mental health.The United Nations has also highly recognized the value of yoga, establishing June 21st as International Yoga Day and December 21st as World Meditation Day to highlight yoga’s positive impact on global health and well-being.

Dr. Zhang Hualun and Dr. Chen Xiaoqian, physical therapist, shared the benefits of yoga during the press conference. Dr. Zhang stated that yoga not only helps with stress relief and relaxation, but also improves breathing and focus, benefiting both athletes and the general public. Dr. Chen pointed out that yoga effectively enhances flexibility, improves mobility, reduces the risk of injury, and improves coordination, positively impacting both daily training and competition performance. Both experts agreed that yoga is beneficial not only for athletes but for everyone’s overall health.

Lee Yang, who started practicing yoga at the National Training Center in 2020, shared at the press conference: “Yoga training greatly helps with muscle training and coordination. The meditation aspect of yoga also enhances focus, which is very helpful on the fast-paced badminton court. Additionally, yoga helps with stress relief, and I’ve noticed its positive effect on improving mental resilience.” He has since fallen in love with this holistic sport. Lee Yang is honored to participate in this wo rld record challenge and is prepared to train hard, ensuring his participation on June 21st.

Grand Master Akshar chose Taiwan for this world record challenge because of the Taiwanese people’s discipline and balance. Taiwanese people exhibit high levels of discipline, stable pacing in daily life, warmth, and empathy, aligning perfectly with the traditional wisdom of yoga. This challenge is made possible through the efforts of Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar’s Taiwanese student, Master Jane (WanChen, Tsai) who organized the world record challenge to Taiwan. In addition to yoga, Grand Master Akshar expressed his excitement about meeting two-time Olympic badminton doubles champion Lee Yang; as a fan of badminton himself, Master Akshar looks forward to a friendly match with Lee Yang after the press conference, further strengthening their bond as record creators and adding a delightful element to the event.

The benefits of Himalayan Yoga, brought by Grand Master Akshar, are abundant, focusing on helping individuals understand and harness their physical and mental potential to unlock their maximum life potential. Creating a world record on June 21st, International Yoga Day, is easy: just sign up, attend 40 online classes, and follow the systematic teaching guidance of Grand Master Akshar and his team. Anyone can join and contribute to creating the record. The 2025 International Yoga Festival 12 Yoga Poses World Record Challenge is not just about challenging poses, but is also a rare journey of physical and mental transformation. This grand event, led by internationally renowned yoga master Grand Master Akshar, will bring together 5,000 participants from around the world to break the world record and personally experience the pure power of yoga. (Source from: Thehubnews)

Event Registration Website: www.aksharyogaworldrecord.asia

2022, Bangalore, India – Set 1 World Record with 2,000 participants:

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

2023, Bangalore, India – Set 3 World Records with 2,000 participants:

Halasana (Plough Pose)

Vashishtasana (Side Plank Pose)

Ushtrasana (Camel Pose)

2024, Bangalore, India – Set 5 World Records with 3,000 participants: