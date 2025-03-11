Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues were US$90.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues generated from chatting services in the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$59.8 million . Revenues generated from games services in the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$30.8 million .

were in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income was US$32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 9.7% increase from US$29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net margin [ 1] was 35.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 9.7% increase from in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net margin was 35.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income [2] was US$35.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 6.8% increase from US$33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin [3] was 39.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 6.8% increase from in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin was 39.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Average MAUs [4] increased by 14.4% to 41.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

increased by 14.4% to 41.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The number of paying users[5] on our platform increased by 3.2% to 12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Key Operating Data For the three months ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 Average MAUs (in thousands) 36,237 41,445 Paying users (in thousands) 11,930 12,309

[1] Net margin is net income as a percentage of revenues. [2] Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release. [3] Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenues. [4] “Average MAUs” refers to the average monthly active users in a given period calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. “Active users” refers to registered users who accessed any of our main mobile applications at least once during a given period. Yalla, Yalla Ludo, Yalla Parchis, YallaChat, 101 Okey Yalla, WeMuslim and Ludo Royal have been our main mobile applications for the periods presented herein. [5] “Paying users” refers to registered users who played a game or purchased our virtual items or upgrade services using virtual currencies on our main mobile applications at least once in a given period, except for users who received all of their virtual currencies directly or indirectly from us for free; YallaChat does not involve the usage of virtual currencies, and the metrics of “paying users” and “ARPPU” do not reflect user activities on YallaChat. “Registered users” refers to users who have registered accounts on our main mobile applications as of a given time; a registered user is not necessarily a unique user, as an individual may register multiple accounts on our main mobile applications.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues were US$339.7 million in 2024, representing an increase of 6.5% from 2023. Revenues generated from chatting services in 2024 were US$225.4 million . Revenues generated from games services in 2024 were US$113.6 million .

were in 2024, representing an increase of 6.5% from 2023. Net income was US$134.2 million in 2024, an 18.7% increase from US$113.1 million in 2023. Net margin was 39.5% in 2024.

was in 2024, an 18.7% increase from in 2023. Net margin was 39.5% in 2024. Non-GAAP net income was US$148.8 million in 2024, a 13.6% increase from US$131.0 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net margin was 43.8% in 2024.

“We delivered robust 2024 results thanks to our unwavering commitment to driving high-quality growth in a rapidly evolving market. Our revenues rose to US$90.8 million for the fourth quarter, reaching a new record high for the second consecutive quarter and once again beating the upper end of our guidance, while bringing our annual revenue to US$339.7 million,” said Mr. Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla. “We also achieved a 14.4% year-over-year increase in average MAUs to 41.4 million and a 3.2% year-over-year increase in our group’s paying users to 12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 by consistently enhancing our user experience and boosting user engagement with content tailored to local culture. Additionally, we have made significant strides in improving our efficiency, evidenced by a 26.0% year-over-year increase in operating income for full year 2024.

“Our ongoing efforts to upgrade our flagship applications and sustain their enduring popularity generated strong results this year. Meanwhile, we continued to invest in Yalla Game and now have two self-developed mid-core games in the testing phase. With our expertise in casual gaming and dedication to gaming innovation and product excellence, we are well positioned to deliver high-quality games and expand our presence in this thriving market. Furthermore, we continued to develop AI algorithm models tailored to local culture, enabling us to serve MENA users more efficiently and providing us with a competitive edge in the region. 2025 marks Yalla Group’s 10th anniversary, a milestone year in which we anticipate seeing the results of our long-term product development efforts. We are excited to embrace new market opportunities and continue driving digital transformation across MENA,” Mr. Yang concluded.

Ms. Karen Hu, CFO of Yalla, commented, “We concluded 2024 with a robust fourth quarter, marked by another record high in revenues and accelerated year-over-year growth of 12.2%, underscoring the ongoing success of our user acquisition and monetization strategies. We also remained focused on enhancing our operational efficiency and optimizing costs, driving significant improvement in our overall operating profitability. Our operating income increased by 29.4% year-over-year to US$30.1 million for the fourth quarter and 26.0% year-over-year to US$121.4 million for the full year. This boosted our full year net income by 18.7% to US$134.2 million. As we move into 2025, we will continue to prioritize high-quality development, focusing on both product innovation and refined operational processes. Supported by our strong financial fundamentals and deep regional expertise, we are poised to drive success and invest in our future development, delivering sustainable growth and value to our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues were US$90.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 12.2% increase from US$80.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by our broadening user base and enhanced monetization capability. Our average MAUs increased by 14.4% to 41.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our solid revenue growth was also partially attributable to the substantial increase in the number of paying users, which grew to 12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, our revenues generated from chatting services were US$59.8 million, and revenues from games services were US$30.8 million.

Costs and expenses

Our total costs and expenses were US$60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 5.3% increase from US$57.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our cost of revenues was US$31.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 1.5% increase from US$30.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher commission fees paid to third-party payment platforms as a result of increasing revenues generated, partially offset by a decrease in game art design service fees. Cost of revenues as a percentage of our total revenues decreased to 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 37.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our selling and marketing expenses were US$7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 28.5% decrease from US$10.4 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by our more disciplined advertising and promotion approach. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased to 8.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 12.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our general and administrative expenses were US$13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 15.6% increase from US$11.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in incentive compensation. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of our total revenues increased to 14.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 14.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our technology and product development expenses were US$9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 69.6% increase from US$5.4 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits for our technology and product development staff, driven by an increase in the headcount of our technology and product development staff to support the development of new businesses and expansion of our product portfolio. Technology and product development expenses as a percentage of our total revenues increased to 10.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 6.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income

Operating income was US$30.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 29.4% increase from US$23.3 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income[6]

Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$33.3 million, a 23.0% increase from US$27.1 million in the same period last year.

Interest income

Interest income was US$7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense was US$3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in income tax expenses recognized for recognition of deferred tax liabilities for the undistributed retained earnings of consolidated subsidiaries.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, our net income was US$32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 9.7% increase from US$29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$35.7 million, a 6.8% increase from US$33.4 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.20 and US$0.18, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, while basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.20 and US$0.17, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share[7]

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.22 and US$0.20, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$0.22 and US$0.19, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments

As of December 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments of US$656.3 million, compared with US$535.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues were US$339.7 million in 2024, a 6.5% increase from US$318.9 million in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the broadening of our user base and our enhanced monetization capability.

Our revenues generated from chatting services were US$225.4 million in 2024, and our revenues generated from games services were US$113.6 million in 2024.

Costs and expenses

Our total costs and expenses were US$218.3 million in 2024, compared with US$222.5 million in 2023.

Our cost of revenues was US$120.5 million in 2024, a 5.2% increase from US$114.5 million last year, primarily due to higher commission fees paid to third-party payment platforms as a result of increasing revenues generated. Cost of revenues as a percentage of our total revenues decreased to 35.5% in 2024 from 35.9% in 2023.

Our selling and marketing expenses were US$31.3 million in 2024, a 30.9% decrease from US$45.4 million in 2023, primarily driven by our more disciplined advertising and promotion approach. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased to 9.2% in 2024 from 14.2% in 2023.

Our general and administrative expenses were US$37.4 million in 2024, a 1.7% increase from US$36.8 million in 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased to 11.0% in 2024 from 11.5% in 2023.

Our technology and product development expenses were US$29.0 million in 2024, a 12.5% increase from US$25.8 million in 2023, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits for our technology and product development staff, driven by an increase in the headcount of our technology and product development staff to support the development of new businesses and expansion of our product portfolio. Technology and product development expenses as a percentage of our total revenues increased to 8.5% in 2024 from 8.1% in 2023.

Operating income

Operating income was US$121.4 million in 2024, a 26.0% increase from US$96.4 million in 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income

Non-GAAP operating income in 2024 was US$136.1 million, a 19.1% increase from US$114.3 million in 2023.

Interest income

Our interest income was US$28.7 million in 2024, compared with US$19.8 million in 2023, primarily due to the increased position of cash and cash equivalents and increased investments in wealth management products.

Income tax expense

Our income tax expense was US$13.9 million in 2024, compared with US$2.7 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the introduction and implementation of the UAE Corporate Tax Law, which is effective for the financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023.

Net income

Our net income was US$134.2 million in 2024, an 18.7% increase from US$113.1 million in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income

Non-GAAP net income in 2024 was US$148.8 million, a 13.6% increase from US$131.0 million in 2023.

Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.85 and US$0.74, respectively, in 2024, compared with US$0.74 and US$0.65, respectively, in 2023.

Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.94 and US$0.82, respectively, in 2024, compared with US$0.85 and US$0.74, respectively, in 2023.

Extension of the share repurchase program

Our board of directors has approved an extension of the expiration date of the share repurchase program to May 21, 2026 for the Company’s share repurchase program beginning on May 21, 2021. Pursuant to the Company’s share repurchase program, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 1,595,879 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), representing 1,595,879 Class A ordinary shares from the open market with cash for an aggregate amount of approximately US$6.9 million. Cumulatively, the Company had completed cash repurchases in the open market of 7,305,138 ADSs, representing 7,305,138 Class A ordinary shares, for an aggregate amount of approximately US$49.4 million, as of December 31, 2024. The aggregate value of ADSs and/or Class A ordinary shares that remain available for purchase under the current share repurchase program was US$100.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, Yalla currently expects revenues to be between US$75.0 million and US$82.0 million.

The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company management’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

[6] Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release. [7] Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders represents net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders, excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share and non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net income as net income excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net margin as non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenues. We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders as net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders, excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share as non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding.

By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. Investors can better understand the Company’s operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess its core operating results, as they exclude share-based compensation expenses, which are not expected to result in cash payments. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its non-GAAP financial measures in the reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results are set forth at the end of this press release.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenues in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Yalla Group Limited’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yalla Group Limited’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yalla Group Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

YALLA GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 US$ US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 311,883,463 488,379,894 Restricted cash 423,567 1,975,616 Term deposits 213,105,501 94,983,813 Short-term investments 10,282,329 70,932,713 Amounts due from a related party 109,507 — Prepayments and other current assets 33,340,602 35,429,988 Total current assets 569,144,969 691,702,024 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 1,583,604 13,962,393 Intangible asset, net 1,133,715 896,005 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,382,026 1,370,914 Long-term investments 51,692,218 93,698,924 Other assets 13,015,729 — Total non-current assets 69,807,292 109,928,236 Total assets 638,952,261 801,630,260 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 928,055 957,717 Deferred revenue 46,558,571 58,081,649 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,153,691 1,012,481 Amounts due to a related party — 87,156 Income taxes payable 929,661 9,117,261 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,765,338 32,404,872 Total current liabilities 75,335,316 101,661,136 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 949,970 13,495 Deferred tax liabilities — 2,148,022 Total non-current liabilities 949,970 2,161,517 Total liabilities 76,285,286 103,822,653 EQUITY Shareholders’ equity of Yalla Group Limited Class A Ordinary Shares 13,778 14,064 Class B Ordinary Shares 2,473 2,473 Additional paid-in capital 313,306,523 328,883,061 Treasury stock (35,527,305) (49,438,661) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,341,740) (3,016,579) Retained earnings 292,223,525 427,907,766 Total shareholders’ equity of Yalla Group Limited 567,677,254 704,352,124 Non-controlling interests (5,010,279) (6,544,517) Total equity 562,666,975 697,807,607 Total liabilities and equity 638,952,261 801,630,260

YALLA GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues 80,925,228 88,922,031 90,827,754 318,877,564 339,675,845 Costs and expenses Cost of revenues (30,571,656) (31,830,126) (31,044,004) (114,527,174) (120,471,064) Selling and marketing expenses (10,356,555) (7,352,820) (7,403,643) (45,382,752) (31,347,919) General and administrative expenses (11,300,036) (10,133,394) (13,066,301) (36,808,454) (37,424,491) Technology and product development expenses (5,411,303) (7,108,024) (9,178,864) (25,804,995) (29,030,758) Total costs and expenses (57,639,550) (56,424,364) (60,692,812) (222,523,375) (218,274,232) Operating income 23,285,678 32,497,667 30,134,942 96,354,189 121,401,613 Interest income 6,479,095 7,829,223 7,101,823 19,833,520 28,673,905 Government grants 154,908 7,603 360,194 337,355 800,160 Investment income (loss) 271,566 133,606 (1,711,657) 1,728,308 (2,805,945) Impairment loss of investments — — — (2,509,480) — Income before income taxes 30,191,247 40,468,099 35,885,302 115,743,892 148,069,733 Income tax expense (539,276) (1,287,156) (3,354,580) (2,685,456) (13,918,526) Net income 29,651,971 39,180,943 32,530,722 113,058,436 134,151,207 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1,533,491 673,856 60,763 4,284,341 1,533,034 Net income attributable to Yalla Group

Limited’s shareholders 31,185,462 39,854,799 32,591,485 117,342,777 135,684,241 Earnings per ordinary share ——Basic 0.20 0.25 0.20 0.74 0.85 ——Diluted 0.17 0.22 0.18 0.65 0.74 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used in computing earnings

per ordinary share ——Basic 159,656,332 160,944,036 159,672,548 159,264,843 160,429,693 ——Diluted 182,819,044 183,354,110 182,474,460 181,800,240 183,156,324 Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues, selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and

technology and product development expenses as follows: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,479,600 1,867,294 1,582,874 4,061,122 7,220,748 Selling and marketing expenses 692,727 261,825 179,964 3,210,434 1,822,939 General and administrative expenses 1,417,835 1,114,753 1,236,586 9,539,356 5,005,853 Technology and product development expenses 198,803 187,205 173,063 1,118,930 642,197 Total share-based compensation expenses 3,788,965 3,431,077 3,172,487 17,929,842 14,691,737