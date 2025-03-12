Hong Kong Consumer Goods Trader Receives USD 1.7 Million Export Factoring Facility from Tradewind Finance

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2025 – Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance company, has successfully provided a USD 1.7 million export factoring facility to a Hong Kong-based consumer goods trader. The strategic facility has enabled the company to improve its cash flow and support its export operations to various international buyers, without the need for additional loans.

The trader, established nearly a decade ago, has built a strong customer base globally by offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. However, challenges in managing working capital, particularly due to long payment cycles in global trade, had hindered its ability to meet client demands and sustain growth.

To overcome these obstacles, the company partnered with Tradewind, drawn to its strong reputation and on-the-ground support. The customized export factoring solution included a scalable facility along with credit protection, allowing the exporter to unlock cash flow tied up in its accounts receivable. This off-balance-sheet financing option not only enhanced the company’s financial flexibility but also supported its growth into new markets while ensuring financial stability.

“We are thrilled to become a trusted financial partner for this professional and experienced trader with our tailor-made trade finance solution. For traders who are looking for appropriate cash flow but lack fixed assets or collateral, Tradewind is your ideal choice. Our built-in credit insurance enables exporters to expand their international business with confidence,” said Dickson Au, Regional CEO – Far East, at Tradewind Hong Kong.

For more information about Tradewind’s financial solutions that enable businesses to grow, thrive, and conduct cross-border trade smoothly, please visit: https://www.tradewindfinance.com/

Hashtag: #Tradewind #tradefinance #finance #exportfactoring #financing #invoicediscounting #invoicefinancing

https://tradewindfinance.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tradewindfinance/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085789354440

Wechat: 德益世国际保理

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world’s exporters and importers.