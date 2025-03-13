Gorilla Technology Named Exclusive AI & Digital Infrastructure Partner for $100B Global Edge Fund

Raises 2025 Revenue Guidance to $110M in Schwab Networks Interview

London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2025 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”) has announced a substantial increase in its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, raising its projection to $100-$110 million, up from the previous estimate of $90-$100 million. This strategic adjustment underscores the growing global demand for AI-driven infrastructure, national cybersecurity solutions and smart city advancements.

In a worldwide exclusive on Schwab Networks, Renato Costa, CEO of Brazil Invest-Abu Dhabi Investment Fund, unveiled the launch of Global Edge Worldwide Fund, a $100 billion infrastructure investment fund dedicated to transforming digital ecosystems across the Americas. Through this vehicle, Renato will deploy $20 billion into United States of America and $80 billion into South America, including Brazil, marking one of the largest investment initiatives of its kind.

From left to right: Renato Costa (CEO of Brazil Invest-Abu Dhabi Investment Fund and CEO of Global Edge Worldwide Fund) and Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10783/244433_d2bb1d853412fa65_001full.jpg

Key Announcements from the Interview

Exclusive Technology Partnership with Global Edge Fund: Gorilla has been selected as the sole technology provider across all Global Edge infrastructure investments, solidifying its position as the driving force behind AI-powered digitisation initiatives. The fund has earmarked $20 billion from its total infrastructure investments specifically for advancing digital transformation through Gorilla’s cutting-edge solutions.

Gorilla has been selected as the sole technology provider across all Global Edge infrastructure investments, solidifying its position as the driving force behind AI-powered digitisation initiatives. The fund has earmarked $20 billion from its total infrastructure investments specifically for advancing digital transformation through Gorilla’s cutting-edge solutions. Gorilla CEO Jay Chandan Joins Global Edge Fund’s Board of Directors: Recognising Gorilla’s pivotal role in global digital infrastructure, Global Edge has appointed Jay Chandan to its Board of Directors, ensuring strong alignment between investment strategy and technology execution.

Recognising Gorilla’s pivotal role in global digital infrastructure, Global Edge has appointed Jay Chandan to its Board of Directors, ensuring strong alignment between investment strategy and technology execution. Expansion of Global Investment Initiatives: Gorilla and Global Edge are jointly establishing two additional funds to accelerate AI-driven infrastructure projects worldwide:

Gorilla and Global Edge are jointly establishing two additional funds to accelerate AI-driven infrastructure projects worldwide: A $20 billion EMEA-focused fund, supporting national digitisation across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A Southeast Asia-focused fund of $50-$100 billion, with $20-$40 billion exclusively allocated to developing national infrastructure projects in Thailand.

Renato Costa, CEO, Global Edge Worldwide Fund, commented: “Global Edge is not just investing in infrastructure, we are investing in the future. By selecting Gorilla as our exclusive technology partner, we are ensuring that every dollar we deploy drives real digital transformation. This is not about incremental change; this is about rewriting the digital and economic landscape of entire nations.”

“We are not just building technology—we are shaping the future of global digital infrastructure,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology. “Our strategic partnership with Global Edge places us at the heart of some of the most ambitious investment programmes worldwide, ensuring that AI and cybersecurity remain fundamental to economic growth and security.”

Through its exclusive role in these large-scale investment initiatives, Gorilla is poised to deliver transformative AI-powered solutions across governments, enterprises and critical national infrastructure projects. With these bold partnerships and record-breaking investments, Gorilla is setting the stage for the next era of AI-driven global innovation.

Watch the full interview with Chandan and Costa on Gorilla’s investor relations website here.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.



Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about our ability to execute definitive agreements related to this smart education project, attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

GRRR@redchip.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.