Lao Woman Shot Dead in Thailand Over Love Quarrel

A 42-year-old Lao woman was shot and killed at a karaoke bar in Thailand’s Phatthalung Province, on 11 March at around 9:00 pm.

The incident reportedly occurred due to a love dispute. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, according to Thai police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of the victim, identified as Pupay, lying face down inside a bedroom within the bar. She had suffered four gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Near the scene, police found an unused 9mm bullet and three spent shell casings, which were collected as evidence.

According to the bar’s owner, the suspect, identified as Tavy, was a regular customer who had been involved in previous altercations with Pupay.

On the night of the attack, Tavy arrived at the bar and repeatedly called out to the victim, who had locked herself inside the room. When she refused to come out, he forcibly broke down the door and shot her multiple times before fleeing.

Witnesses reported that the suspect was over 50 years old and had a noticeable limp. He was last seen driving a bronze single-cab pickup truck toward Ta Mot district.

Police suspect that jealousy was the motive behind the killing, as the suspect and victim had a history of disputes.

Tavy was later arrested and confessed to the crime, citing jealousy as the reason for the attack. He admitted to having a relationship with Pupay and claimed he had supported her financially, but tensions escalated when she distanced herself from him and became involved with another man.

In the days leading up to the shooting, he reportedly argued with Pupay over the phone, which fueled his anger. Witnesses also recalled a previous altercation at the bar between Tavy and Pupay’s new boyfriend, further highlighting the ongoing conflict.

During questioning, Tavy revealed that he had initially planned to take Pupay elsewhere before carrying out the attack but acted impulsively when she refused to come out of the room.

Authorities have charged him with murder and continue their investigation.