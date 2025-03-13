Laos Prepares for 2025 Digital Census with Training Initiatives

On the top floor of the four-story Lao Statistics Bureau (LSB) building, located about 10 kilometers from Vientiane’s city center, a group of trainees focused on their computer screens as they learned to use new digital technology for the upcoming census.

“During this period, we are focusing on training to create enumeration areas using new satellite image and GIS applications. This work must be done before assigning enumerators to collect data in the designated zones in October 2025,” said Mr Vilaysook Sisoulath, Deputy Director General of Social Statistic Department, LSB, while supervising the training session.

“After the training, we will conduct GIS field operations in major urban areas to ensure that all Enumeration Areas are properly delineated, allowing us to collect data from all individuals within a specific timeframe,” said Mr Vilaysook Sisoulath, Deputy Director General of Social Statistic Department, who is in charge of GIS.

The training session at the LSB is part of a series of activities aimed at preparing Lao PDR for its 5th Population and Housing Census, scheduled for October 2025. The census will provide high-quality data crucial for shaping the country’s future development

To inspire the urgency of census preparation, the Government of Lao PDR hosted an event on February 28 at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane to officially launch the 5th Population and Housing Census Process.

This extensive undertaking will begin with GIS mapping field operations in March 2025, followed by training for enumerators and supervisors in late September. The main field data collection is scheduled for October 2025, concluding with a Post-Enumeration Survey in early December 2025

As the census preparations intensify, one message becomes clear: The future of Lao PDR rests on the successful preparation, execution, and outcome of the census.

Why the 2025 Census Matters for Lao PDR?

H.E. Phonesaly Souksavanth, Head of Lao Statistics Bureau (LSB), said that, with close guidance from the Government of Lao PDR and technical support from UNFPA and development partners, LSB began preparations for the 5th Population and Housing Census in 2021.

She noted that the census is one of the strategic projects the Government of Lao PDR has to carry out every 10 years in accordance with the Lao PDR Statistic Law.

“Under the Statistics Law, the census must be conducted once every 10 years. It will provide valuable data to assess progress, identify shortcomings, and explore new opportunities. This will enable the government to use it as a reference for designing new development strategies,” she said.

“The 2025 census is particularly crucial as Lao PDR is in the process of developing the new five-year National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2026-2030. Developing this plan without up-to -date data would be challenging,” she added.

What Makes the 2025 Census Unique?

Mrs Thirakha Chanthalanouvong, Director General of Social Statistics Department at Lao Statistics Bureau said that the 2025 census will be the first digital census, marking an end of the paper-based census in Lao PDR.

“This census will be the most advanced census in Lao PDR history, marking a shift from paper-based census to a fully digital process,” she said, adding that digital data collection will enhance accuracy and reliability.

She further emphasised that another key aspect of the digital census is its role in modernizing the Lao statistical system, enabling officials to collect data more efficiently and disseminate findings through digital platforms.

Coping with challenges

A significant shift of the Lao PDR census is the adoption of digital technology and the use of handheld devices alongside Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for collecting data. To effectively implement this transformation, large-scale capacity-building initiatives are essential.

Mr. Kambiz Kabiri, Policy and Census Coordinator at UNFPA, noted that to support Lao PDR in building technical capacities for technology adoption, improving census quality, and minimizing risks, UNFPA, in collaboration with key development partners, has provided comprehensive technical, financial and programmatic support to the LSB. This includes a series of training sessions aimed at strengthening LSB capacity to modernize its census operations, tools and instruments.

UNFPA also supported the development of a census quality assurance strategy, a communication and publicity strategy, as well as the census genderizing plan to ensure that the 5th census in Laos is inclusive, said Mr. Kambiz Kabiri, who has been working closely with the LSB on census preparation.

“UNFPA, as a reliable partner to the government, works closely with LSB to ensure the successful conduct of the 2025 census in Lao PDR, securing quality, timeliness, and cost-effectiveness,” he added.

Mr. Vilaysook Sisoulath expressed gratitude for UNFPA’s support, noting that the LSB now has the capacity to delineate EA maps using digital technology and new satellite imagery, develop census questionnaires using CAPI applications to ensure high-quality data collection and census reporting. “With technical support from UNFPA and relevant stakeholders, we will train 13,000 enumerators to ensure they can effectively collect data from nearly 1.4 million households nationwide.” he said.

Mr Soulysak Phommasack, Deputy Director General of Social Statistic Department, Head of Census Communication Unit emphasised that increasing public awareness and public engagement is a key factor in the success of the census.

“The census relies on public participation. If people do not engage and provide information, we will not achieve a good outcome. Therefore, we must ensure that the public understands the importance of the census and do everything we can to encourage their participation and the provision of complete, accurate information to our enumerators,” he said.

To ensure effective communication and publicity, Mr. Soulysak Phommasack added that UNFPA has provided technical support to LSB in developing a census communication strategy, as well as designing and producing a set of communication materials to ensure the right message reaches the right people at the right time.

He also said that the LSB will collaborate with the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to conduct census campaigns through mainstream and social media, while also engaging with communities offline to ensure full participation in the census.

International Aid for the 2025 Census

UNFPA has been providing technical support and capacity building to the Lao Statistics Bureau since 2021 in preparation for the census. In addition, the agency has played a key role in resource mobilization to bridge the census budget gaps, ensuring it is recognized as a strategic investment. Key donors include Australia/DFAT, the United States of America, Luxembourg, the Swiss Development Cooperation, and UNICEF. The World Bank also provided loans for the census as part of the LAOSTAT project.

Dr. Bakhtiyor Kadyrov, UNFPA Representative said that as a key partner of Lao PDR, UNFPA is honored to have made a notably important contribution to the design, preparation and execution of the 5th Population and Housing Census, helping to modernize the statistical system and the generate high-quality data.

“For UNFPA, data from the census is more than just numbers, it represents the people of Lao PDR especially women, youth and those in remote areas and individuals living with disabilities,” he said, adding that by amplifying their voices, policymakers will be better equipped to identify their needs and address their challenges.

H.E. Phonesaly Souksavanth said that the Government of Lao PDR highly appreciates the contribution of UNFPA and development partners, emphasising that the 2025 census is not just about the data collection but it is about shaping the future of Laos for Lao people.

“Lao PDR is now at a crucial stage of development. We need to ensure that it is well prepared and successfully conducted. The results will be highly important for the country and its people, as they will guide future development programs to ensure that everyone benefits from growth and progress,” she said.