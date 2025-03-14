Calling Global Startups! EPIC 2025 Opens Application with US$100M Investment Up for Grabs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 March 2025– Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is excited to announce the 9th edition of the Elevator Pitch International Competition (EPIC 2025), a global stage for visionary startups to secure investment, spur business opportunities, and scale in Asia’s innovation arena from 3-7 November, as finalists showcase their groundbreaking ideas with a 60-second pitch at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong.

EPIC 2025 will be offering winning teams two tech track additions welcoming solutions in Digital Health Tech and Green Tech, other than FinTech, and access to a targeted investment pool of USD 100 million—double the amount from last year—along with a USD 240,000 cash prize. Global registration for EPIC 2025 is now open until 17 June 2025, 23:59 (GMT +8), ready to take tech ventures to the next level.

Key Dates

Application Deadline: 17 June 2025, 23:59 (GMT +8)

Online Regional Pitch: July 2025

Finalist Announcement: August 2025

EPIC Week: 3 – 7 November 2025 3 – 7 November 2025 **Mid- to late-stage startups under 10 years old, focused on Digital Health Tech, FinTech, or GreenTech, and registered as businesses with plans to expand R&D or operations to Hong Kong and/or the Greater Bay Area (GBA), are eligible for EPIC.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, expresses pride in EPIC’s success, “Hong Kong is at the forefront of global innovation, where we engage entrepreneurs in addressing the imperative, and EPIC being the origin of many world-first technologies, HKSTP will continue offering haven for startup resources to intersect, and invites like-minded partners to join us on the transformative journey.”

Stepping up from EPIC 2024 with 603 entries from 47 economies, the competition this year aims to set its sights even higher. Startups will participate in online regional pitch across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) in July, and finalists will land in Hong Kong in November, where EPIC Week and the Grand Finale take place, as a more comprehensive and enriching experience is set to introduce highlights including:

EPIC Week : A week-long series of events leading up to the Grand Finale, including business and investment matching, networking sessions, and industry tours, providing startups with deeper insights into Hong Kong’s vibrant I&T ecosystem.

: A week-long series of events leading up to the Grand Finale, including business and investment matching, networking sessions, and industry tours, providing startups with deeper insights into Hong Kong’s vibrant I&T ecosystem. Tech Spotlight : An exclusive opportunity for selected startups to present their solutions directly to investors and corporate leaders, facilitating immediate feedback and potential collaborations.

: An exclusive opportunity for selected startups to present their solutions directly to investors and corporate leaders, facilitating immediate feedback and potential collaborations. GBA Exploration: Guided visits and sessions focused on unlocking business opportunities within the GBA, enabling startups to understand and tap into this rapidly growing market.

Visit the official website for more on EPIC 2025 at https://epic.hkstp.org/.

