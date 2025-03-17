Vientiane Residents Demand Action Amid Ongoing Water Shortages

Many households in Vientiane are struggling with water supply issues, including shortages and low water pressure. Residents are growing increasingly frustrated, as water disruptions continue despite repeated calls for conservation.

On 5 March, the Water Supply Department issued an announcement urging residents to save water due to high consumption, frequent power outages, and a prolonged heatwave. These factors have disrupted water production and caused delays in distribution, particularly in elevated and suburban areas.

In response to these challenges, the government has advised residents to store water in containers as a precaution against future disruptions. However, despite these efforts, frustration is mounting, and many residents have turned to social media to voice their dissatisfaction.

A Recurring Issue

Many locals argue that water shortages in Laos are not new. While the government has repeatedly called for conservation, critics say it has failed to address the root causes or improve infrastructure to prevent such shortages from happening again.

Davy Yiayengvang, a resident of Khamngoy village in Xaysettha district, shared her ongoing struggles with water supply issues.

“My household has been dealing with low water pressure since December, and the situation has only worsened,” Davy said. “The water only flows for about an hour in the morning, from 6 to 7 AM, and then it’s cut off.”

Davy continued, “The water shortage has worsened, and it has completely stopped since 28 February until now. I have to go get some water from my friend’s house in Xokyai village, Saysettha district, which is about 6 km away.”

She also mentioned that although small shops around her house sell bottled water, they are often forced to buy 20-liter bottles from a drinking water company.

“When the drinking water company didn’t arrive, I had to go buy a 1.75-liter bottle of water from a nearby local store. Sometimes, nobody wants to waste money on a 20-liter bottle or even a 1.75-liter bottle.”

When Davy contacted the Water Supply authorities to inquire about the lack of water, their response was that the water pump did not have enough pressure to supply nearby residents.

“When I asked them how they plan to solve the problem, they simply told me that I could buy water from them, and they would deliver it by truck,” she said.

Davy added that the situation this year is particularly severe, as the weather has become progressively hotter.

“Even now, the authorities are still struggling. What will happen when the Lao New Year festival comes, which requires a lot of water, or when the hot season peaks in April?” she asked.

Rising Concerns on Social Media

Other residents are also sharing their frustrations online. One comment on Facebook from Nathom village in Xaythany district highlighted the ongoing water shortage, which has persisted since 11 February. “Although I have groundwater, I have to use my water pump, which has been working overtime since then. If my pump breaks, who will take responsibility?” the user asked.

In Sivilay village, also in Xaythany district, another Facebook user expressed frustration, stating, “The water hasn’t come for the past two weeks, yet I’m still receiving my water bills.”

Despite multiple reports on similar incidents in previous years, residents continue to face the same issue.

A Facebook user responded to an announcement from the Water Supply State Enterprise Vientiane, asking, “Why don’t the authorities have any plans—short-term, medium-term, or long-term—to solve this problem?”

Government Efforts and Future Plans

In response to the ongoing shortages, the water supply company has acknowledged the challenge of meeting demand during the dry season. Currently, their production capacity is 348,000 cubic meters per day, while the demand stands at 520,000 cubic meters daily.

To address the shortfall, the government has signed a contract to build a water supply factory in Tha Dok Kham village, Xaythany district, with a capacity of 100,000 cubic meters.

Additional factories are also planned: one in Houay Hom village, Sikhottabong district, with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, and another in Chi Nai Mo village, Siasttanak district, with a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters per day.

The government is also encouraging private sector investment in water infrastructure to help meet the growing demand.