Laos Taxi Scandal: Victim-Blaming, Public Outcry Highlight Gaps in Safety and Legal Protection

A video of a Vientiane woman being sexually harassed by a taxi driver has gone viral, reigniting discussions about safety and accountability in Laos’ transportation sector.

The footage, posted on 14 March, shows the driver turning around to touch the woman’s thighs and attempting to entice her by showing explicit content. She recorded the incident and shared it on Facebook, where it quickly gained traction.

Facing intense public backlash, the driver later issued an apology on his Facebook page.

“I’m sorry for harassing you, making you feel embarrassed and shocked. I also want to extend my apology to society. This will not happen again,” he wrote before deactivating his account.

The victim had booked the ride through a widely used taxi app in Laos, known for allowing fare negotiations.

The company did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Impact on the Taxi Industry

While many online users expressed support for her, others resorted to victim-blaming, making remarks about her appearance and behavior. Some claimed she provoked the driver by showing her legs, while another suggested her clothing played a role in the assault.

In contrast, others firmly disagreed, emphasizing that the driver was solely at fault.

Some argued that this incident had harmed the taxi industry, with drivers voicing concerns that public trust in the profession had been damaged.

“The other drivers don’t support what he did. It’s like he’s taking food off their tables,” said one driver working for the company under scrutiny.

However, he also echoed some of the online victim-blaming. “To be honest, the woman in the video also acted provokingly, as if she intended for this to go viral,” he added.

A 59-year-old taxi driver from a different company, who wished to remain anonymous, acknowledged the wider impact.

“People who saw the video might not know which app the driver was registered with, so they assume all taxi drivers are the same,” he said.

Unlike the previous driver, he dismissed clothing as an excuse for harassment.

“It’s about the driver’s ethics, not what the customer wears.”

Taxi Safety

Souliyo Vongdara, Co-Founder & CEO of Loca Company Limited, one of the major taxi service companies in Laos, also emphasized the broader impact of the incident on the taxi industry.

“It sure reduces the confidence of people in using public transportation, particularly taxis,” said Souliyo, explaining that he had read comments on the incident and noticed that many people did not distinguish which taxi brand was involved.

He stressed that such incidents are preventable with proper safety measures.

“LOCA has been in operation for eight years, and we have never witnessed an incident of this sort,” he said.

He also highlighted the company’s strict safety protocols, ensuring that every driver undergoes thorough background checks and training.

“We did all the background checks, and we also have their family documents, so even if something happens, although we might be unable to reach out to the person at fault, we would still be able to reach out to their family,” he said. “We’d also immediately reach out to the customer, helping them report the case to the police.”

Legal and Social Accountability

Sexual harassment remains a persistent issue in Laos, with many cases receiving little to no legal consequences.

Past incidents—such as a Luang Prabang university student fleeing the country after being assaulted by a government official and a hotel waitress harassed by a Chinese national who faced no punishment—highlight the gaps in accountability.

As discussions continue, the latest case highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations and better protections for passengers to prevent such incidents in the future.

Despite this, support services for victims are available. The Lao Women’s Union and Lao 1362 hotlines offer 24/7 consultations, while the Health Assistance Hotline (1527) provides medical support. Consultation centers in Vientiane Capital, Luang Namtha, Savannakhet, and Xieng Khouang also assist victims, with phone support available for those in other provinces.

Currently, the Department of Public Works and Transport in Vientiane Capital has ordered the shutdown of two taxi service apps, citing regulatory and safety concerns. The proposal is now under review by the Ministry of Technology and Communications and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, leaving the future of these services uncertain.