Thailand to Reduce Visa-Free Stay to 30 Days to Curb Illegal Businesses

Thailand is planning to shorten its visa-free stay from 60 days to 30 days to prevent misuse of the system by foreigners engaging in illegal businesses. The Tourism and Sports Ministry confirmed that related authorities have agreed in principle to this change.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the Foreign Ministry had discussed this issue with stakeholders, who supported the move. However, further discussions are needed before the new rule is officially announced.

In July 2024, Thailand expanded its visa-free program, allowing passport holders from 93 countries, including Laos, to stay for up to 60 days. Previously, this privilege was only available to citizens of 57 countries. However, tourism businesses raised concerns, noting that most long-haul tourists stay for only 14-21 days, while short-haul visitors usually stay around seven days.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents warned that the extended stay period has led to an increase in foreigners illegally working or running businesses. The Thai Hotels Association also pointed out that it has contributed to the rise in condos being illegally rented out on a daily basis.

In response to these concerns, the Tourism Ministry has instructed the Tourism Department to strictly enforce laws governing tourism businesses and tour guides. A special joint task force, including the Tourism Department and Tourist Police, is actively investigating illegal activities in major tourist destinations such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, and Bangkok.

In 2024, authorities revoked the licenses of 40 tour companies found guilty of changing their authorized directors and shareholder structures illegally. In Phuket alone, 15 tour companies lost their licenses due to similar violations. Additionally, a Thai individual was discovered to be registered under five different company names.

The government continues to crack down on foreigners using Thai nominees to run businesses, with stricter enforcement expected to follow once the visa-free stay reduction is finalized.