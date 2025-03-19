Laos Reports 360 New HIV Infections in First Three Months of 2025

Laos has reported 360 new HIV cases in the first three months of 2025, continuing a rising trend from the previous year. The country is working to combat the disease through various public health efforts.

Between January and March 2025, 28,341 people were tested for HIV, with more than 300 individuals found to be positive.

This follows the 1,896 new cases reported from January to November 2024. In November 2024, Deputy Minister of Health Phayvanh Keopaseuth shared data showing that 53 percent of people living with HIV were aged 15 to 29, highlighting the vulnerability of younger populations.

Reports also revealed that 218 individuals aged 25–29 were newly infected in the first half of 2024 alone.

To address the rising cases, Laos currently operates 196 HIV testing facilities and treatment centers across all 18 provinces, providing antiretroviral therapy to 12,803 people. The government is also working to improve healthcare services, raise awareness, and implement preventive measures for at-risk groups.

With a goal to end HIV transmission by 2030, Laos continues to focus on education, prevention, and expanded healthcare access to reduce the spread of the virus.