Nearly 1,900 New HIV Cases Reported in Laos for 2024

The Lao Ministry of Health has reported 1,896 new HIV cases from January to November 2024 raising the cumulative total to 22,584 cases since 1990.

This concerning trend was a key focus during the National AIDS Committee meeting held on 17 December in Vientiane.

Minister of Health Bounfeng Phoummalaysith highlighted the alarming data, particularly among the 15–24 age group, which accounted for 81 percent of new infections in 2023. The country’s HIV infection rate has risen to 0.42 percent in 2024, compared to 0.39 percent in 2023.

During the meeting, the discussion also reviewed efforts to achieve the United Nations’ 95-95-95 targets by 2025. These global benchmarks aim for 95 percent of people with HIV to know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed to begin treatment, and 95 percent of those treated to achieve suppressed viral loads.

Currently, Laos operates 196 testing facilities and a growing network of treatment centers across its 18 provinces, providing care for the 12,803 individuals receiving antiretroviral therapy.

Efforts to combat the epidemic include strengthening services, increasing public awareness, and expanding preventive measures to protect vulnerable groups, as the country works toward ending HIV transmission by 2030.