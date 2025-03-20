Salavanh Recognizes That Kadaothuek as Cultural Heritage Site

On 17 March, Salavanh Province officially recognized That Kadaothuek as a local national cultural heritage site.

Located in Na Khok village, Khongsedon district, That Kadaothuek is an ancient stupa dating back to the 17th century. While the details of its construction, including its builder and purpose, remain unknown, experts believe iIt was built alongside its rival That Hongthong, another stupa with similar features just 111 meters away.

That Kadaothuek features a rectangular base measuring 5.2 by 5.2 meters, with a height of approximately 4.4 meters.

According to website InsideLao, the recognition comes from the stupa’s popularity among both local and foreign visitors. While its origins and legends remain a mystery, some believe it was built as a place of worship, others claim it was meant to safeguard hidden treasures.

As the officials reviewed the monument’s registration process and historical background, authorities conducted detailed surveys to define the site’s boundaries, ensuring proper documentation and long-term protection.

The designated heritage area spans 72,063 square meters.

To further safeguard its integrity, the site has been divided into two distinct zones. The 27,720-square-meter Conservation Zone will focus on preserving the temple, while the Development Zone will allow for cultural and historical enhancements.

Additionally, a permanent land title has been issued to secure the site’s future and prevent encroachment.