Salavanh Opens New Blood Transfusion Center with Swiss Support

On March 20, the Lao Red Cross (LRC), in collaboration with the Swiss Red Cross (SRC), inaugurated a new Blood Transfusion Center in Salavanh Province

The ceremony was co-presided by LRC President Khamlavanh Chanthalvanh, Somchai Ounchit, Provincial Party Standing Committee Member and Deputy Governor of Salavanh Province, and SRC Country Representative Binita Poudel. Distinguished attendees included representatives from the LRC Headquarters, SRC in Laos, National Blood Transfusion Institute (NBTI), Salavanh Provincial Red Cross Branch, Blood Transfusion Center (BTC), and various provincial offices and organizations.

The construction of the Blood Transfusion Center was made possible through the support of the Swiss Red Cross, with a total investment of LAK 1,721,001,000 (approximately USD 79,473). This significant contribution aims to enhance blood transfusion services in Salavanh Province, improving healthcare access and ensuring the availability of safe blood for those in need.

Khamlavanh Chanthalavanh, President of the Lao Red Cross, expressed gratitude to the Swiss Red Cross for their steadfast support, saying, “This new facility stands as a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and ensuring the availability of safe blood for all.”

He further highlighted the significance of the Swiss Red Cross’s contribution, noting that their ongoing partnership has been instrumental in advancing the Lao Red Cross’s mission to improve national blood transfusion services.

Somchai Ounchit, Deputy Governor of Salavanh Province, highlighted thel role of the newly established Salavanh Provincial Blood Transfusion Center in enhancing the province’s healthcare infrastructure.

He remarked, “The establishment of this center marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide timely and safe blood transfusions to those in need.” He further emphasized that the center’s operations align with the Lao Red Cross’s mission to improve national blood transfusion services, ensuring the availability of safe blood for all citizens.

Binita Poudel, Country Representative of the Swiss Red Cross, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to supporting Laos, stating, “Our collaboration with the Lao Red Cross reflects our shared vision of strengthening healthcare services and ensuring that every citizen has access to essential medical resources.” She emphasized that this partnership aims to enhance community well-being and resilience through improved healthcare infrastructure and services.

Chanthala Souksakhone, Director of the National Blood Transfusion Institute, stresses the role of the newly inaugurated Salavanh Provincial Blood Transfusion Center in addressing the nation’s increasing blood demand, stating, “With rising demand and medical needs, this center will play a crucial role in meeting the nation’s blood transfusion requirements.”

He outlined the national goal to collect 120,000 blood bags annually by 2030, with Salavanh Province’s targets set at 2,100 units in 2025, 2,300 in 2026, 2,800 in 2027, and reaching 4,500 by 2030.

Souksakhone expressed confidence that, under the leadership of provincial authorities and with the support of the Salavanh Provincial Red Cross Branch and blood transfusion center staff, the Salavanh Provincial Blood Transfusion Center will significantly contribute to achieving these objectives.

Davanh Phuangchampa, Acting Director of the Salavanh Provincial Red Cross Branch, accepted stewardship of the newly inaugurated Salavanh Provincial Blood Transfusion Center on behalf of the provincial Red Cross.

He expressed, “We are honored to take stewardship of this facility, which will undoubtedly save countless lives and strengthen our community’s health infrastructure.” Representing the eight districts of Salavanh Province, Phuangchampa emphasized the center’s significance in enhancing local healthcare services and ensuring timely access to safe blood transfusions for all residents.

The inauguration and handover of the Salavanh Provincial Blood Transfusion Center represent a significant advancement in enhancing blood donation and transfusion services within Salavanh Province.

This development is poised to substantially bolster the region’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring timely access to safe blood transfusions and thereby improving the overall health and well-being of local communities.