ASEAN Unveils Guidelines for Agroecology Transitions

Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in collaboration with key international partners, have officially launched the ASEAN Guidelines for Agroecology Transitions.

Led by the Lao Department of Agricultural Land Management under the Lao-facilitated Initiative on Agroecology for ASEAN (LICA), the guidelines mark a major step toward sustainable, resilient, and equitable food systems.

Endorsed at the 45th ASEAN Agriculture and Forestry Senior Officials Meeting in Malaysia and adopted during the 46th ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry, the guidelines provide a roadmap for strengthening agroecology as a transformative approach to sustainable agriculture. They address critical challenges such as food security, environmental degradation, and climate change.

The framework focuses on seven key levers: strategic planning, farmer engagement, sustainable value chains, knowledge sharing, multi-stakeholder collaboration, research and innovation, and financing solutions.

This initiative aligns with the region’s broader development goals, including the ASEAN Vision 2025, the ASEAN Rural Development Master Plan (2022–2026), and global commitments like the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

Referenced in the Action Plan for Sustainable Agriculture in ASEAN (2025–2030), the guidelines will also shape the region’s post-2025 Vision and the Sectoral Plan for Food, Agriculture, and Forestry (2026–2030).

To facilitate learning and collaboration, a digital media hub will provide ongoing access to resources and networking opportunities.