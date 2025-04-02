Laos to Strengthen Road Safety During Lao New Year

Vientiane plans to deploy 1,172 traffic police officers across 143 stations in the country during the Lao New Year celebrations to ensure orderly, convenient, and safe road traffic from 11 to 17 April.

These officers will enforce speed limits, conduct alcohol checks, prioritize traffic control, address illegally parked vehicles to prevent congestion, and maintain 24-hour vigilance to promptly respond to accidents.

A total of 316 traffic accidents were reported during the 2024 celebrations across Laos, resulting in 33 fatalities, 594 injuries, and damage to 567 vehicles.

The main causes of accidents were overspeeding, drunk driving, and improper lane changes.

The provinces with the highest number of accidents were Vientiane Province with 43 cases, Champasak with 39 cases, and Vientiane Capital with 37 cases.

The provinces with the highest number of fatalities were Vientiane, Luang Prabang, and Vientiane Capital.