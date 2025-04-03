NAYPYITAW, Myanmar, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the wake of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked Myanmar on March 28, a sole mobile operator – Mytel has emerged as a cornerstone of recovery, swiftly restoring communication networks and delivering critical aid to millions impacted by the disaster.



A Sole Mobile Operator’s Race to Reconnect Myanmar After Earthquake

The operator’s response was immediate and far-reaching. Within a day, its engineers deployed dozens of mobile broadcasting stations and activated backup systems, reviving network coverage in the heavily affected cities of Mandalay and Naypyitaw.

This effort was led by Mytel, a leading telecommunications provider in Myanmar and a brand of Viettel Group, known for its commitment to the nation’s connectivity. By April 1, international connectivity was fully restored, and over 90% of the mobile network in the disaster zone was operational again, despite initial damage to more than 2,100 base stations. This rapid action kept essential communication lines open for residents and rescue teams.

Alongside technical efforts, the operator launched an emergency relief initiative within hours of the quake, offering over 4 million customers free access to 1GB of data, 300 call minutes, and 300 SMS messages to reconnect with loved ones and access vital updates. To counter widespread power outages, it set up over 500 mobile charging stations across affected regions. The company also distributed 10,000 meals and nearly 5 tons of food, with plans to expand aid in the coming days.

As Myanmar appealed for global support and international rescue teams arrived, the operator provided crucial assistance. It supplied nearly 1,000 SIM cards to responders, along with 20,000 additional SIMs and 100 Wi-Fi hotspots to streamline coordination. Five mobile base stations were deployed, and 46 existing sites were optimized to boost connectivity for field hospitals and search-and-rescue operations in Mandalay and Naypyitaw. Staff from the operator joined Vietnamese and international teams in hands-on recovery efforts.

A spokesperson emphasized the operator’s commitment: “Our goal is to empower Myanmar’s people through connectivity and support, especially in times of crisis.” Rooted in a mission to advance the nation’s socio-economic development, this mobile operator continues to play a pivotal role in Myanmar’s resilience and recovery.

About Mytel

Mytel is a leading telecommunications operator in Myanmar and a brand of Viettel Group. Launched with a mission to empower the people of Myanmar through digital connectivity and services, Mytel is committed to investing in robust infrastructure and initiatives that contribute to the nation’s progress and the welfare of its citizens.