CASETiFY Unveils First Look TAKASHI MURAKAMI x CASETiFY: MR. DOB Collection

First-of-its-kind Collection Featuring CASETiFY Travel’s

First Artist Collaboration and the Launch of CASETiFY ICONS

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the announcement of their monumental partnership, CASETiFY unveils its TAKASHI MURAKAMI x CASETiFY: MR. DOB collection. Apart from brand new designs of MR. DOB on its signature tech accessories, the collection is the brand’s first-ever artist collaboration for its new CASETiFY Travel line, featuring a limited-edition Bounce Carry-on adorned with Murakami’s titular character. Following the Bounce Carry-On’s successful US and South Korea launch in December 2024, this limited-edition MR. DOB iteration will be available in very limited quantities through select distribution channels across South Korea, USA, Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China, Taiwan region, and Japan. Celebrating MR. DOB—the artist’s very own ‘Avatar’ created in 1993 and a cornerstone in Murakami’s visual language—the collection offers a view at MR. DOB’s various renaissances throughout the years, symbolizing Murakami’s evolving artistic vision.



Special Products from the TAKASHI MURAKAMI x CASETiFY: MR. DOB Collection

“Through this collaboration with CASETiFY, I wanted to witness a new world. I’m excited to see MR. DOB active in people’s daily lives through the medium of phone cases,” says Takashi Murakami. “The way MR. DOB wraps around the Bounce Carry-On and transforms into figure-like AirPods cases represents a new chapter in the character’s evolution.”

CASETiFY ICONS

The collection marks a historic moment as the inaugural release in the CASETiFY ICONS Collection, a new premium tier of partnerships that brings together major cultural forces who define our times. Through the CASETiFY ICONS Collection, legendary creators and iconic brands will transform everyday accessories into limited-edition pieces, complete with experiential moments and unexpected product innovations that push creative boundaries.

CUSTOM TAKASHI MURAKAMI x CASETiFY: MR. DOB BOUNCE CARRY-ON

Headlining the collection is a personalizable Bounce Carry-On featuring MR. DOB, available in three motifs in three colorways: Cobalt Blue, Cherry Red, and Matte Black. Each Bounce Carry-On showcases CASETiFY’s proprietary SKYLINE and DOT fonts, and is a customizable element that allows customers to add their personal initials, marking a new chapter in CASETiFY’s personalization legacy.

DOB, AND THEN – WHITE RING EDITION

As part of the release, the collection introduces an ultra-limited white camera ring—a departure from the brand’s signature black camera ring design. An ultra-limited, exclusive design element with a slight twist, the white camera ring is a collectible for CASETiFY and Murakami fans, available in only one design, and is an example of characteristic elements that define the partnerships within the CASETiFY ICONS Collection.

MR. DOB COLLECTIBLE EARBUDS CASE

The collection also debuts innovative three-dimensional MR. DOB AirPods cases, for which the artist’s iconic character is rendered into miniature figure pieces that blur the line between tech accessories and collectible art. A special white version of MR. DOB has been created exclusively for this collection.

MR. DOB COLLECTIBLE HEADPHONE CASE

Also featured within the collection are highly desirable tech accessories such as the AirPods Max covers, featuring MR. DOB’s iconic ears and enabling consumers to become their own version of the character. The text on the ears further demonstrates the unique characteristics of the collection.

MR. DOB SNAPPY™ TRADING CARD HOLDER

Designed with collectors in mind, a further addition to the collection is the exclusive MR. DOB trading card holder which features Takashi Murakami’s signature vibrant aesthetic, offering an elegant and functional way to showcase and protect prized cards. This unique piece reflects Murakami’s connection to the trading card community, blending contemporary art with collectible culture for enthusiasts worldwide.

MR. DOB PHONE CASE DANGLER BLIND BOX

The sixth special product in the range is the MR. DOB Dangler, extending the same color combinations seen throughout the collection: the iconic blue, pink, and white, enabling the opportunity to synchronize the full suite of products. The danglers will be presented in blind box mechanism—a unique offering in this collection to deliver an extra sense of collectibility, mystery and fun.

“This collaboration represents our most ambitious artistic partnership to date,” said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. “From our first-ever artist-designed personalizable suitcase to the special white camera ring reserved for our Icons program, every element of this collection pushes creative and technical boundaries.”

Starting today, customers worldwide can preview the full collection and join the waitlist at casetify.com/co-lab/takashi-murakami for exclusive early access before the global launch on April 11, 2025.

The collection will be available globally through CASETiFY’s online platforms and selected retail locations.

Product Retail Price (USD) MR. DOB PHONE CASE DANGLER BLIND BOX 49 MR. DOB SNAPPY™ TRADING CARD HOLDER (Trading card not included) 79 DOB, AND THEN – WHITE RING EDITION 99 MR. DOB COLLECTIBLE HEADPHONE CASE 109 MR. DOB COLLECTIBLE EARBUDS CASE 299 MR. DOB BOUNCE CARRY-ON 699

Follow TAKASHI MURAKAMI x CASETiFY: MR. DOB:

Instagram: @CASETiFY @CASETiFY_CoLab

#MURAKAMIxCASETiFY #TAKASHIMURAKAMI #CASETiFY

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global tech-lifestyle brand reimagining everyday accessories through innovative protection and creative personalization. Founded in 2011, the company has protected over 20 million devices worldwide and operates the largest customization platform for tech accessories. With dual headquarters in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, CASETiFY’s influence spans 50+ retail locations globally, including its signature CASETiFY Studio spaces where customers can customize products in real-time. Known for its high-profile collaborations with artists, brands, and creators, CASETiFY continues to push the boundaries of self-expression through technology. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Takashi Murakami

Born in Tokyo in 1962. Completed Ph.D. at Tokyo University of the Arts Graduate School of Fine Arts in 1993. In 2000, he proposed the concept of contemporary visual culture, “Superflat,” connecting traditional Japanese art with the flatness of anime and manga, while also commenting on the state of Japanese society. In 2001, he established Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd., for which he serves as the president. In 2005, his “Little Boy” exhibition (Japan Society, New York) was awarded The Best Thematic Museum Show by the International Association of Art Critics, USA.

His first retrospective exhibition “©MURAKAMI” (2007-2009) toured four cities in the United States and Europe, including the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. He has held solo exhibitions worldwide, including at the Palace of Versailles (France, 2010), the Alriwaq Exhibition Hall (Doha, 2012), the Mori Art Museum (2015), the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Moscow, 2017), Tai Kwun (Hong Kong, 2019), The Broad (Los Angeles, 2022), Asian Art Museum (San Francisco, 2023), and Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art (Kyoto, 2024).