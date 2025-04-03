Emerhub Opens Office in Singapore, Completing Southeast Asia Expansion

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Emerhub, a leading provider of market entry and corporate compliance services, announced the launch of its operations in Singapore. With this expansion, Emerhub now fully covers Southeast Asia’s major markets, including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia.



Emerhub provides company incorporation, visa processing, accounting and tax services across South East Asia

Emerhub helps businesses navigate complex regulatory processes, enabling easier expansion across Southeast Asia. Establishing a presence in Singapore, a key financial and business hub, strengthens Emerhub’s ability to deliver comprehensive support to companies entering the region.

“Our expansion into Singapore fulfills our mission to make Southeast Asia easily accessible for companies of all sizes,” said Lauri Lahi, Chairman of Emerhub. “Our goal has always been to lower the entry barriers across emerging markets. Businesses can now enter one market in SEA and quickly scale to others, managing compliance effortlessly through our centralized Entity Management System.” There aren’t many providers that offer Emerhub’s breadth of services combined with its quality and competitive pricing.

Learn more about Emerhub.

Singapore’s stable regulatory environment and business-friendly policies offer significant advantages to companies targeting regional growth. Emerhub’s presence in Singapore enables clients to capitalize efficiently on Southeast Asia’s economic opportunities, reducing administrative burdens and time-to-market.

Furthermore, Emerhub’s Entity Management System simplifies company setup, compliance management, and administrative tasks by combining user-friendly technology with insights from local experts. Clients gain access to real-time updates, straightforward reporting, and key regulatory insights—all accessible through one centralized platform.

For more information, visit emerhub.com.

About Emerhub

Emerhub is among the leading market entry and compliance service providers in Southeast Asia, helping businesses with company setup, license acquisition, and corporate administration.

Established in 2011, Emerhub operates eight offices across the region, supported by over 146 consultants who assist international companies in navigating regional regulatory landscapes.

Media Contact

Francesca Shippey

Chief Revenue Officer

Francesca.shippey@emerhub.com