FinVolution Engages in Fintech Globalization Talks with UN and Pakistani Officials

BEIJING, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 28, CEO of FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV), Tiezheng Li, met with former United Nations Under-Secretary General Zukang Sha and Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, to discuss approaches for the globalization of fintech companies, inclusive finance practices, and technology exchanges. The meeting was also attended by Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and other dignitaries.



FinVolution CEO Tiezheng Li(right) discusses the company’s development journey with the former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affair (center) and Munir Akram (left), Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

During the discussions, Zukang Sha recognized FinVolution’s efforts in advancing inclusive finance and expanding its global footprint. He emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and cross-cultural management in fintech expansion, highlighting the need for international partnerships to drive sustainable financial ecosystems.

Tiezheng Li shared insights into FinVolution’s globalization strategy, outlining the company’s growth across key markets. Since its initial international expansion in 2018, FinVolution has established fully localized operations in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan, while also extending its intelligent financial technology services to Latin America. The company remains committed to leveraging scalable technology to enhance financial inclusion and support economic development in emerging markets.

Daira, a fintech platform launched by FinVolution in Pakistan, already obtained a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakista in 2024, enabling it to provide localized and secure fintech services customized for the Pakistani market. This initiative reflects FinVolution’s approach of integrating global expertise with localized solutions to meet the diverse needs of different markets.

As FinVolution continues to strengthen its international presence, 2024 has been marked by key milestones, including securing new financial licenses, expanding partnerships with financial institutions in Indonesia and the Philippines, and reinforcing its on-the-ground operations. The company remains focused on driving sustainable fintech growth and fostering global financial inclusion through responsible innovation.