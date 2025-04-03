HiTouch, a Mobile App that Improves the Happiness of Individuals and Organizations

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the social atmosphere emphasizes the importance of mental health care and depression prevention, the number of companies providing related services is increasing. HiTouch, a recently launched mobile app for measuring happiness, is attracting attention.

HiTouch is an innovative app that allows users to easily measure their happiness with the touch of a cellphone once a day. It’s easy to use and can be used as an HR solution for both individuals and companies.

HiTouch allows users to diagnose and continuously manage their well-being based on data that is accumulated daily. This can help prevent negative emotions such as stress and depression.

The app provides a four-step systematic happiness management cycle consisting of happiness measurement, happiness diagnosis, self-happiness management, and communication, and is designed to be integrated into an individual’s daily life and corporate culture.

HiTouch’s main features include a happiness measurement function that easily measures happiness daily and a function that compares and analyzes happiness among various groups such as teams, companies, countries, and age groups. In addition, HiTouch has a happiness diary, community features, and a point earning system to help you keep track of your emotional state and encourage and communicate with family, friends, and coworkers.

While happiness surveys and organizational culture assessments typically cost companies at least a few million won to tens of millions of won, HiTouch is free to use. The company hopes to help companies take a step towards becoming a ‘great workplace”.

https://metadata14.com/touch/participate_form.php

Individuals can download and use it for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

*Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/kr/app/hitouch-happiness-index/id6741422515?uo=2

*Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.metadata.hitouch&pcampaignid=web_share

In the future, HiTouch will continue to update and add new features to allow users to manage their happiness in a more detailed and personalized way. The idea is not just to measure happiness, but to empower users to actively manage their happiness and create a better life.

“We believe that small daily acts of happiness will contribute significantly to the protection of individual mental health and the creation of a happy organizational culture,” said a HiTouch official, “and we look forward to establishing HiTouch as a practical happiness management solution for both individuals and organizations.”