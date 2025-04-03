JSAUX announces its first Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

HONG KONG, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tech manufacturer JSAUX has announced its line up of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories after yesterday’s Nintendo Direct. With the console launching on June 5 and pre-orders opening April 9, this first batch is just a glimpse of more to come.



After successfully positioning itself as a market leader for handheld PC accessories, especially amongst Steam Deck players thanks to its docking stations and other gaming solutions, JSAUX has now revealed its first batch of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, further solidifying its commitment to creating the most comprehensive accessory ecosystem for the Switch 2. You can find the list below:

Besides these first accessories, JSAUX will also launch the ModCase for Switch 2, with an anticipated release in the near future.

Designed to enhance the experience for Switch 2 users, these accessories will be ready as soon as the console arrives. To celebrate the launch, JSAUX will offer exclusive discounts, including $50 off $20 and $30 off $10 coupons for all the Switch 2 accessories, available on the official website from today until June 5th.

At the moment, the company is also working on more add-ons such as Protection & Storage Accessories, Controllers & Gaming Accessories, Charging & Power Accessories, and Console Expansion & Connectivity (Docking Stations) that will be announced shortly.

About JSAUX

JSAUX is a global tech innovator known for its quality and forward-thinking design. Since 2016, the brand has grown to serve over 20 million customers in 100+ countries. Initially recognized for its Amazon best-sellers, JSAUX quickly became a leader in the Steam Deck accessories market and has since diversified its portfolio. From gaming peripherals and portable monitors to premium iPhone accessories, JSAUX continues to deliver solutions that prioritize customer needs and innovation.

