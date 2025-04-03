BEIJING, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on Myanmar earthquake and China’s rescue efforts:

Myanmar Earthquake Shows Unity and Support Beyond Borders

“Don’t be afraid! We’ve come to your rescue!” The words, shouted in Mandarin with a Guizhou accent and translated into Burmese, echoed deep into the ruins — until at last, a hoarse voice responded. Hours later, the tireless efforts of China’s Yunnan Rescue Medical Team finally paid off: a 73-year-old elderly was pulled out from the wrecks of a collapsed hospital after being trapped for almost 40 hours.

A magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck central Myanmar around noon on March 28 local time, followed by relentless aftershocks. The devastation was severe across multiple regions, including Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw, and the country’s second-largest city Mandalay. In late March, temperatures across the country already soared to about 40 degrees Celsius given its tropical climate. In the intense heat, collapsed buildings, cracked roads and disrupted communication have all made the disaster even more unforgiving.

The first night after the earthquake was sleepless for many, and not just in Myanmar. 18 hours after the disaster struck, the 37 members of China’s Yunnan Rescue Medical Team arrived in Yangon, Myanmar, bringing five tons of emergency supplies before heading immediately to Nay Pyi Taw. They were the first international rescue team to reach Myanmar. In the early hours of March 30th, the team rescued their first survivor, the very scene described at the beginning.

Myanmar and China call each other “Paukphaw,” a Myanmar term for “siblings”. When the Paukphaw are in danger, standing idly by is not an option for China. In the wake of the disaster, and in response to a request from the Myanmar government, China swiftly extended a helping hand. China has pledged Myanmar 100 million yuan (13.9 million U.S. dollars) in emergency humanitarian aid to support earthquake relief efforts, with the first batch of relief supplies arriving on March 31. The Chinese government also dispatched to the earthquake-stricken areas two rescue teams, each with more than 80 members. The country also assigned two Y-20 aircraft from the Chinese Air Force, with 118 CISAR members onboard, along with search and rescue dogs, rescue vehicles and other essential supplies. The rescue team from the Hong Kong SAR government, the Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team, as well as civilian responders from various Chinese cities like Shanghai, Xiamen, and Hangzhou, all poured in their support, wrestling against death and time to save lives in Myanmar.

“Lives are waiting. We can’t give up.” Within the critical 72-hour rescue window, Chinese rescue teams successfully pulled multiple survivors from the rubble in Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay, including a pregnant woman and a five-year-old child. Besides the rescue, they also helped restore communication with the outside world, and provided comfort to those affected. Though the golden window has closed, the rescue mission continues. Everyone is praying for new miracles.

China and Myanmar share a deep “Paukphaw” friendship, and their mutual support during times of crisis is nothing new. Back in 2008, when a devastating earthquake hit Wenchuan in China’s Sichuan Province, Myanmar stepped up with heartfelt donations for disaster relief. During the initial outbreak of COVID-19, people from all fronts in Myanmar sent critical supplies to China; and later, the two countries also worked closely to fight the pandemic. Today, as Myanmar faces a major natural disaster, it is only natural for China to stand with Myanmar, hand in hand.

Let us expect to see more miracles of life, and send the most sincere prayers to the people suffering from the earthquake.

