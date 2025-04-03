State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply: Optimizing Services to Enhance Efficiency and Helping Enterprises Accelerate Development

SHIZUISHAN, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “Thank you so much for the strong support and thoughtful services of the power supply company. You have solved our problems and difficulties, explained these power safety regulations and policies, as well as the technology for hidden danger investigation. Combining with the characteristics of our electricity load, you have put forward suggestions such as equipment upgrading and optimization of the time-of-use electricity price, which are exactly what we need.” On March 21, when the staff of State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company paid a visit to major customers, Cai Xin, the person in charge of China Nonferrous (Ningxia) Dongfang Group Co., Ltd., said to the staff.

Focusing on the tasks of “grasping three aspects and promoting three aspects” and “improving quality and accelerating speed”, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company takes the follow-up service for major customers as the main line, focuses on optimizing the business environment, actively explores measures to “reduce the burden” for customers, and carries out the activity of visiting major customers with the theme of “explaining policies, assisting operation, and optimizing services”. It formulates a plan for visiting customers by dividing regions and taking responsibility, understands the production electricity demands of key enterprises within the power supply area, and guides enterprises to use electricity safely.

As the temperature gradually warms up, the electricity load of enterprises increases accordingly. To effectively ensure the safe and reliable electricity use of enterprise customers, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company keeps up with the production demands of enterprises, takes the initiative to serve enterprise customers, conducts on-site “diagnosis”, helps enterprises find “good prescriptions” for safe and economical electricity use, and enables enterprise customers to produce without worries. It mainly focuses on publicizing and explaining issues that customers care about, such as electricity use problems, electricity price implementation, payment methods, and safe electricity use. Starting from the perspective of saving customers’ electricity costs, it focuses on the changes in electricity prices in recent years, new matters such as market-oriented transaction business, and conducts detailed analysis and answers from aspects such as policies and laws, and market trends, helping customers reduce costs and increase efficiency. At the same time, the staff carefully verifies information such as the electricity use address and telephone number of electricity customers, listens attentively to the opinions and suggestions of electricity customers regarding electricity application and use, collects and sorts out the opinions and suggestions put forward by customers, and replies and settles them within a time limit. Starting from small details, they act as good “electricity stewards” for users. In addition, the staff, in combination with the visiting activities, conducts a comprehensive inspection of customers’ electricity use equipment, guides the investigation of customers’ hidden dangers, and ensures that customers use electricity safely and rationally.

For the difficult and hot issues of customers in aspects such as electricity application, electricity price, and payment, the principle of “discussing each matter separately” is implemented. For issues that can be answered on the spot, direct answers are given; for those that cannot be answered, special personnel are arranged to sort them out according to professional categories, transfer them to relevant business departments for analysis and handling, and provide point-to-point services to ensure that every issue is resolved. Secondly, a flexible team for improving power supply services is established. It collects problems that are prone to errors and easily overlooked in business work, forms typical cases, and plays the role of standardizing a category of problems through rectifying one case. Regular daily control meetings are organized to implement the closed-loop management mechanism for customer demands, and a customer satisfaction evaluation ledger is established. For all matters related to customer demands, the principle of “not leaving things overnight, clearing things up every day, and closing the loop on the same day” is adhered to, and customer demands are responded to throughout the day.

In the next step, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will further optimize the power business environment, continue to strengthen the investigation of hidden dangers for customers with heavy electricity loads, important and special customers, and heavily loaded equipment. By guiding electricity-consuming enterprises on how to use electricity scientifically and safely, it will further enhance customers’ safety awareness, convey safety information, and create a safe, harmonious, and stable electricity use environment for customers in the jurisdiction area with practical actions, ensuring that enterprises can use electricity without worries and enhancing customers’ sense of gain in electricity use.