THE PENINSULA BOUTIQUE UNVEILS NEWLY TRANSFORMED RETAIL SPACE AT HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

HONG KONG, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since 1928, The Peninsula name has embodied an elegant blend of tradition, glamour, innovation and service. Visit The Peninsula Boutique at Hong Kong International Airport – a newly transformed retail space to discover a thoughtfully curated collection, which captures the heritage of the company and the Hong Kong spirit.



The Peninsula Boutique at Hong Kong International Airport

“The Peninsula has a rich history of providing impeccable service to travellers from all over the world. We are delighted to unveil this newly transformed retail space which offers customers a taste of our signature experience,” said Guy Riddell, Managing Director, Peninsula Merchandising Limited.

Following the renovation of the company’s flagship store at The Peninsula Hong Kong in May 2021, the newly renovated airport boutique showcases the iconic design developed by renowned London-based interior design studio Conran and Partners that seamlessly blends contemporary and traditional elements.

The newly re-opened boutique offers an exclusive collection that showcases the company’s cherished relationship with the city through magnificent skyline illustrations. Guests can bring home a taste of The Peninsula, from palmiers to handcrafted egg rolls and almond puffs, alongside The Peninsula’s signature teas and chocolates, to celebrate the unmatched heritage of The Peninsula Hong Kong.

The Peninsula Boutique also carries an array of brand new lifestyle gifts including travel essentials from caps to water bottles as well as colouring mats and wooden play sets to keep the little ones inspired and entertained. Airport exclusives include the adorable Pen Bear, dressed in traditional Kung Fu attire and ready to meet guests with a warm smile, as well as a charming key holder which is an ideal keepsake to take home, capturing fond memories from The Peninsula.

To celebrate the exciting opening, guests can explore an array of limited-time offers including complimentary mini fruit candies upon following The Peninsula Boutique’s social media accounts and to receive luscious chocolate squares upon spending of HK$600 or above. The Peninsula Boutique also invites travellers to capture their shopping experience by taking photos and sharing on social media. The three most creative photo entries will win a one-night complimentary stay for two with breakfast at The Peninsula Hong Kong! Join the boutique for a celebration brimming with style, sweetness and delightful surprises!

For more information, please visit The Peninsula Boutique at Shop 7E144, Level 7, East Hall, Terminal 1 (Restricted Area), Hong Kong International Airport, New Territories from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm or email enquiry.pml@peninsula.com.