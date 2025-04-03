Tronsmart Gears Up for Its 12th Anniversary with Innovative Product Launch in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tronsmart, a global leader in smart tech accessories, is gearing up to mark its 12th anniversary with a spectacular event at Gem Center in Vietnam on April 11. The celebration will feature the unveiling of a lineup of cutting-edge tech products.

Alais Wang, Regional Marketing Director at Tronsmart said, “For 12 years, Tronsmart has remained committed to technological innovation, delivering high-tech, high-quality, and high-performance audio products to consumers worldwide. This anniversary celebration will not only be a major milestone for our brand but also a testament to our dedication to the Vietnamese market. We are excited to share our latest innovations with our valued partners, media representatives, and consumers.”

The event’s highlights promise an exciting day for attendees. The spotlight will be on seven exclusive product launches that cater to diverse consumer needs, from portable speakers designed for superior sound quality on the go to revolutionary open-ear headphones that provide an immersive audio experience while ensuring user comfort and awareness of surroundings.

CellphoneS, a popular retail chain in Vietnam, has been announced as the official partner for this event. It will serve as the official first-sale channel for these new offerings. Vietnamese customers will have the unique opportunity to purchase these products at special early-bird prices, which are available only through CellphoneS for a limited time.

Event attendees will include top media representatives and industry leaders who are eager to explore how these advancements could redefine everyday sound interactions. A highlight of the event will be the presence of Vietnam’s leading tech influencer, Tuấn Ngọc đây, who will attend the event in person and deliver a speech. As one of the most influential tech figures in Vietnam, Tuấn Ngọc đây will share his firsthand experiences with Tronsmart products, providing valuable insights into their impact. Additionally, the gathering of retailers in Vietnam underscores their support for innovative technologies and their confidence in Tronsmart’s continued growth trajectory within international markets.

Established in 2013 and now celebrating its 12th anniversary in April this year, Tronsmart has carved out its niche as a premier designer and manufacturer of world-class tech accessories. Renowned by reputable organizations such as Qualcomm and featured by major publications like Forbes and Yahoo!, Tronsmart continues its commitment to excellence with over ten international product certifications under its belt.

With trademarks registered in over 60 countries and regions, including North America through Asia-Pacific regions including Europe and the Middle East, coupled with more than 40 patents such as their innovative SoundPulse® technology, it’s clear why many consider them leaders within their field.

Tronsmart’s core value remains steadfast: simplifying life by providing customers worldwide with tech accessories that stand out for their high-tech and high-performance qualities. The brand is committed to maintaining the quality standards established from the beginning, ensuring that every device exceeds the highest benchmarks possible today.

For more information, please visit: https://tronsmart.vn/ , or follow the brand on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TronsmartVN .