One day faster transit times for global exports from six cities in Fukuoka and two cities in Oita

Pickup cutoff times extended by up to 2.5 hours in more than 700 postal areas in Kitakyushu City

Further strengthens UPS’s advantage as the only international express delivery provider operating flights in the Kyushu region

TOKYO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UPS (NYSE: UPS) is now offering faster export services from more cities in Kyushu, providing businesses in the region with faster and easier access to the company’s industry leading global logistics network.



UPS enhances export services from Kyushu

Effective March 31, export shipments from nearly 800 postal codes in the cities of Iizuka, Koga, Yukuhashi, Miyawaka, Kanda Town, and Kurate Town in Fukuoka prefecture, and Oita and Nakatsu City in Oita prefecture will now arrive to destinations worldwide one business day faster, with same-day uplift to UPS’s daily weekday flight from Kitakyushu Airport.

Furthermore, UPS customers in more than 700 postal areas in Kitakyushu City can now benefit from pickup cutoff times as late as 17:00, an extension of as much as 2.5 hours.

“As the only international express delivery provider with regular flights from Kyushu, we are delighted to provide yet another enhancement to our services to help the region’s businesses reach more customers located across the world,” said Makoto Kato, president of UPS Japan.

“A diverse customer base is a key element of a resilient supply chain, and reaching those customers quickly can make all the difference for businesses looking for a competitive edge. With growth expected in industries such as high tech, automotive and cross-border e-commerce in the region, we’ll continue to provide the products and services our customers need to make the most of every opportunity,” Kato added.

UPS launched daily weekday flights from Kitakyushu Airport in 2023. In December 2024, the company also introduced export services utilizing JR Kyushu’s bullet train, a move that combined the shinkansen network with an international air cargo network for the first time.

For full details of delivery times within UPS’s global network, refer to the UPS time and cost calculator.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. UPS embraces a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. The company is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. More information can be found at https://www.ups.com, about.ups.com and https://investors.ups.com/.