VIVATECH 2025 EXPLORES THE NEW FRONTIERS OF INNOVATION

PARIS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 9th edition of VivaTech, Europe’s largest startup and tech event, will take place in Paris Porte de Versailles from 11 to 14 June 2025.



VivaTech 2025 Press Conference

SPANNING A DECADE OF TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATION

With over 4,000 partners and 300 global innovations, VivaTech will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and key industry players to explore new technological frontiers and their impact on business, geopolitics, and society.

Technology : Featuring AI, quantum computing, blockchain, and other disruptive technologies, along with a new prize dedicated to innovation and over 14,000 startups and tech champions, VivaTech offers a comprehensive view of the future of technology.

THE MAIN THEMES AT THIS NINTH EDITION OF VIVATECH

The AI Revolution in Action

According to the VivaTech barometer, 85% of companies plan to increase their investments in AI in the coming year. VivaTech will highlight advancements in robotics, the fight against misinformation, and environmental protection, with startups like Unitree (China), Trusting Pixels (Canada), Ocean Eyes (Japan).

Creative Industries: Tech Reinvents Arts and Entertainment

Music, film, fashion, design and gaming are entering a new era where technological innovation is redefining creation, distribution and consumer experience. VivaTech will honor the creative industries with major experiences: Runway’s AI Festival and a unique immersive show in partnership with LiveNation.

Tech Cares: Tech at the Service of Wellbeing

From AI for mental health (Emobot) to innovative algorithms accelerating drug discovery (Aqemia), VivaTech will showcase innovations transforming health and well-being.

FIRST KEY SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED

Joe TSAI, Alibaba Group, Vanessa WYCHE, NASA, Alain ASPECT, CNRS / Pasqal, Nobel Prize Winner, Zak BROWN, McLaren Racing, Paul HUDSON, Sanofi, Yann LE CUN, META and Arthur MENSCH, Mistral AI.

Contact: vivatech@publicisconsultants.com