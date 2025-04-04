Akamai Supports Devsisters in Strengthening Its Global Game Services Infrastructure

Akamai’s cloud infrastructure contributes to improving the satisfaction of users of the CookieRun game around the world

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akamai Technologies, Inc. , the cybersecurity and cloud company that powers and protects businesses online, announced today that Devsisters Inc., the developer of the globally popular CookieRun series, has adopted Akamai Cloud to strengthen its global game services infrastructure.

The adoption of Akamai Cloud is a decision by Devsisters to ensure stable service operations amid its rapid global market expansion. Devsisters is adding new items, stages, and features; improving its system; and hosting events for its games CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: OvenBreak to improve user satisfaction while increasing the influx of new users. Thanks to these efforts, Devsisters’ CookieRun series is rapidly expanding its user base around the world.

Key features

Global performance improvements: Compared with conventional public clouds, Akamai Cloud features a more distributed edge and a wider range of points of presence, which enable the infrastructure to automatically scale up and down to deliver the same game experience to users around the world, even when traffic is concentrated in certain regions.

Cost optimization: When there are periods of peak user traffic, the system automatically allocates more server resources. In off-peak periods, it scales them back, preventing unnecessary operational costs.

Scalability: During new game launches, large-scale updates, or other events when hundreds of thousands to millions of users connect simultaneously, the system detects traffic surges in real time and automatically allocates the necessary resources, minimizing server downtime and service delays.

Devsisters expects that the adoption of Akamai Cloud will enable the swift deployment and scaling of new game launches, large-scale updates, and events so that users around the world can enjoy the same game experience anytime, anywhere.

“In mobile gaming, latency is a critical factor in determining the quality of service that users experience,” said KJ Lee, Regional Vice President and Managing Director of Akamai Korea. “With Akamai Cloud, a global gaming company like Devsisters can grow their global user base in a stable manner by providing services that are closer to users wherever they access the game in the world,” he added.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense-in-depth to safeguard critical data and applications at every touchpoint. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver superior performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

About Devsisters

Founded in 2007, Devsisters is a Korea-based game developer and creator of the popular CookieRun series with more than 200 million users worldwide. The company provides entertainment to users while building a unique universe centered around captivating characters and storytelling through various games across different platforms and genres, including CookieRun: OvenBreak and CookieRun: Kingdom. The company is also increasing its brand awareness through various IP-based businesses and is quickly becoming a global game company through continuous growth.

