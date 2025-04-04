Don’t Miss an AI-driven Future at Beijing InfoComm China 2025 (16-18 April)

APAC’s premier Pro AV show set to feature over 400 new-to-market products and renowned industry tech trailblazers

BEIJING, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The future of AI integration in professional audiovisual (Pro AV) takes center stage as Beijing InfoComm China 2025 prepares to open its door from April 16-18 at China National Convention Center (CNCC). Themed “Where China is Shaping the Digital-Forward Future”, the annual show brings together 400 leading global technology brands, presenting APAC’s premier platform for showcasing advanced AI and AV integrations and innovations.



All-new “AI Tech Application Zone” Debuts with Baidu’s Ernie Bot and PaddlePaddle

Beijing InfoComm China reinforces its position of delivering the latest AI trends, introducing the all-new “AI Tech Application Zone”, in Hall P, Level 4 of CNCC. This dedicated area brings together leading and emerging AI innovators, including Baidu (showcasing its Ernie Bot and PaddlePaddle deep learning platform), Shanghai Vanadium, IDMA, LynkSoul AI, Hanhao Technology, Weshop Al, CCW Technology and Dream Portal, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the future of AI+AV integrated intelligence and creative solutions.

Highlights at AI Tech Application Zone include:

AI Empowerment, Reshaping Experience: From AI digital humans to AI gaming companions, or from AI content capture to AI one-stop movie-grade video generation, come experience how AI technology subverts traditions in creating immersive, intelligent and personalized experiences.

Scenario-driven, Future-powered: Focusing on core application scenarios such as advertising, cultural tourism, e-commerce, conferencing collaboration, education and entertainment, explore how AI technology can empower industry upgrades and open up new future formats.

Direct Access to Innovators & Trends: Connect one-on-one with industry leaders, gain in-depth understanding of the latest AI technology achievements and successful use cases, and stay ahead of the competition with the latest industry trend knowledge.

Over 400 New Products Showcasing AI+AV Integration Trends at Beijing InfoComm China

This year’s show reflects the explosive growth in AI+AV integration and reveals three major trends. First, AI technology has advanced from conceptual stages to widespread practical applications. Second, there is a significant trend of cross-vertical integration, with Pro AV technology becoming deeply interspersed with AI, cloud computing, big data, IoT and other technologies. Third, AI application scenarios are becoming more diversified and innovative.

As such, over 400 global brands, including BARCO, BOSE, Christie, Philips (TPV Group), Shure, Sony, Audio-Technica, Unilumin, Leyard, Absen, AVCIT, DIGIBIRD and Hisense, are set to demonstrate these trends in action, with a collective more than 400 new products and AI technologies debuts.



Game-changers in Cultural Tourism, Enterprises and Sports Events

Leveraging Tech to Disrupt Experiences

The landscapes of cultural tourism, enterprises, and sports events have experienced rapid transformations. Related organizations must focus on user needs, creating differentiated experiences through cross-vertical innovations. Beijing InfoComm China brings together the latest advanced display solutions, AR/VR/MR technologies, holographic immersive projection, and AI digital humans, to create different application scenarios that push creative boundaries. Visitors can look forward to seeing first-hand practical showcases from leading innovators including: Unilumin (transparent displays for commercial spaces); Christie (high-fidelity projection for theme parks, museums, art galleries and science and technology museums); Telycam (highly efficient XR production for live sports events and concerts).

Visitor Show Floor Tours, Networking Session & Awards to Enhance Visitors’ Show Experience

A bevvy of engaging show floor activities is planned to enhance the Beijing InfoComm China experience! Expert-led guided tours offer visitors opportunities to discover the latest new products and technologies, including those by Baidu, Ocean Engine, HIKVISION, Jabra, and more; as well as dedicated intelligent solutions for smart workplaces and classrooms.

Additionally, visitors can participate in pre-show voting for the ‘Most Anticipated New Product’, and the ‘Most Anticipated New Solution’ awards. Voting is conducted via the show’s official WeChat channel and will end on 14 April at 1400 hours. Be among the first to see the industry’s latest advancements unveiled!

Register Now to Explore the Future of AI+AV Technology

Beijing InfoComm China offers overseas buyers unparalleled access to suppliers and partners and within the high-potential markets in China. The event has attracted significant international interest, with industry professionals and buyers from over 38 countries and regions already registered to visit, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada.

Visit www.infocomm-china.com for the latest show information and pre-register at https://bit.ly/4iUEdGl for a free admission badge, applicable to all industry and trade professionals.

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world’s most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit infocomm-asia.com; infocomm-china.com; infocomm-india.com

