Lao Man Arrested in Thailand for Unauthorized Employment as Driver

A Lao man was arrested in Huai Khwang zone, Thailand on 1 April for engaging in unauthorized work as a driver for Thai citizens.

Thai police took a 32-year-old man, identified as Leklai, into custody after receiving reports about an individual who appeared to be a foreigner working as a motorcycle taxi driver in the area, wearing a shirt with the number 16.

As part of the investigation, the police planned to arrest the suspect by pretending to be a passenger and asking for a ride to the Huai Khwang police station.

The police attempted to catch Leklai off guard by questioning him about his accent, according to reports. However, the suspect demonstrated fluency in Thai during the conversation.

Once they arrived in front of the police station, officers who were standing by immediately asked to see his work documents. Leklai presented all the necessary documentation, including a valid Non-Immigration Laos Visa (NON-LA), which allowed him to work in Thailand. He was authorized to work under this visa, which also granted him permission to work in Thailand alongside nationals from Cambodia and Myanmar.

Despite having the required documents, the work he was doing is prohibited in Thailand and is reserved exclusively for Thai citizens. Leklai admitted to working for three days, earning THB 300 (USD 8.80) per day, with the help of two Thai nationals who assisted him in renting the motorcycle and uniform.

The police have charged him with working outside of his legal rights as a foreigner and will proceed with further legal actions.