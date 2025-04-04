Moomoo Malaysia Recognised for Fintech Innovation at Malaysia Technology Excellence Awards 2025

The award-winning digital brokerage is recognised for its AI-powered trading tools, seamless global market access, and institutional-grade tools and resources for retail investors.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Moomoo Malaysia) has been recognised for its cutting-edge innovations in financial technology, winning two awards – Fintech – Brokerage and Fintech – Financial Technology at the Malaysia Technology Excellence Awards 2025. The MTEA awards recognizes companies at the forefront of technological innovation, honouring those that drive digital transformation and set new benchmarks in their respective industries.



Indy Lau, COO of Moomoo Malaysia accepting the award for best Fintech brokerage and Financial Technology at the Malaysia Technology Excellence Award 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

“Winning these awards within our first year of operation is incredibly encouraging. It demonstrates that our technology-first approach – powered by AI and advanced analytics – is resonating strongly with Malaysian investors. We’ve always believed technology should simplify and democratise investing. Our growth to over 500,000 users in less than a year, becoming Malaysia’s No. 1 financial app by downloads and daily active users lets us know we’re on the right track.” said Indy Lau, Chief Operating Officer of Moomoo Malaysia.

Moomoo Malaysia was recognized specifically for its innovation in brokerage and financial technology. The digital brokerage stands out by integrating institutional-level analytics, AI-driven trading features, and seamless global market connectivity within a single, user-friendly platform. Among the innovative features Moomoo Malaysia introduced are Malaysia’s first fully digital in-app IPO subscription service and a proprietary AI-powered Candlestick Chart Analysis tool, providing retail investors with real-time insights and market intelligence. It is also the first licensed brokerage in Malaysia to offer direct retail access to U.S. options trading.

Empowering Smarter Investing

Beyond technological advancements, Moomoo Malaysia is committed to improving financial literacy among Malaysian investors through its Moo Learn initiative. With more than 700 free educational resources available, including webinars and interactive tutorials, the platform has accumulated over 2.7 million views, reflecting the strong local demand for accessible financial education. The platform’s Moo Community with a robust community of over 25 million investors provides a vibrant space for investors to exchange insights and learn collaboratively.

Ivan Mok, CEO of Moomoo Malaysia, emphasised the company’s mission: “Our vision goes beyond trading; we want to reshape financial literacy and empower Malaysians through technology-driven investment resources and education. Recognition from the Malaysia Technology Excellence Awards reaffirms our commitment to continue innovating and delivering value to every Malaysian investor.”

Since launching in February 2024, Moomoo Malaysia has rapidly grown to become the No. 1 trading app* by downloads and DAU, surpassing over 500,000 users within one year. The company continues to expand its offerings, providing Malaysian investors with seamless global access, intelligent market insights, automation-driven trading tools, and education-led investing experiences.

For more information, visit www.moomoo.com/my.