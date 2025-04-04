Myanmar Earthquake: Casualties Increase, Rescue Efforts Continue

Days after the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, the epicenter and hardest-hit areas continue to face widespread destruction and a rising death toll.

The earthquake, which also sent tremors across neighboring countries, including Thailand, Laos, and China, has claimed over 3,000 lives as of now.

As of 4 April, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that 103 people have been affected by the collapse of the 33-storey building in Bangkok, with 79 individuals still missing. A total of 15 people have been confirmed dead, and nine were rescued.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has urged Chinese firms to follow Thai laws following the collapse of the building, which was part of a construction site managed by China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group, a state-owned Chinese company, in a joint venture with Italian-Thai Development PLC. Originally promoted as a showcase of Chinese engineering, the project was heavily advertised online.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasized the urgency of the rescue efforts and urged the public to remain hopeful.

“We remain hopeful that there are still survivors. Please be mindful and avoid saying that no one has survived, as the families of those affected are still holding on to hope,” he said.

On 3 April, the Governor of Bangkok met with the Japanese Ambassador and gained valuable insights regarding earthquake preparedness, particularly in assessing building safety after a collapse. Japan, which experiences hundreds of earthquakes annually, offered crucial knowledge that could help Thailand strengthen its own approach to such incidents.

“The overall situation is improving. I believe this incident has increased our awareness and confidence in the resilience of Bangkok’s buildings. Despite the occurrence of a major earthquake, no buildings collapsed except for the new building of the State Audit Office, which is still under construction. Most other buildings have shown no significant damage. On the other hand, this event may have a positive effect, as it has reinforced our confidence,” stated Governor Chadchart.

With over 40,000 tons of debris to clear, Bangkok is working towards its goal of dismantling it, with an estimated completion time of 30 to 60 days. Rescue teams continue their tireless efforts to search for those still trapped, and authorities will provide further updates as the situation evolves.