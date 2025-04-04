NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + March Employment Report

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Pre-Market Update + March Employment Report
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 4th
- Economists estimated March’s jobs report out this morning included 228,000 hires last month with the unemployment rate at 4.2 percent.
- Wall Street is closely watching economic data to see the impact on the market’s response to President Donald Trump’s levy announcement on Wednesday.
- Stocks remain under pressure early Friday as China announced retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on U.S. goods.
