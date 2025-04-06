28.3 C
Vientiane
Monday, April 7, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Canada’s No. 1 Hospital to announce strategy to attract world’s most promising scientists to drive health innovation and economic growth/

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

TORONTO, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —

WHAT: Canada’s No. 1 Hospital, University Health Network (UHN) is unveiling an ambitious strategy aimed at attracting the brightest minds in medical research to Canada, whose work will help fuel economic development, Canadian-based manufacturing and high-quality jobs.

WHEN: Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. — Media, please arrive 15 minutes prior.

WHERE: UHN’s Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth Street, Toronto, ON  

WHO: 

  • Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario 
  • Hon. Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health 
  • Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO, UHN 
  • Dr. Brad Wouters, Executive Vice President, Science & Research, UHN 
  • Mr. Cornell Wright, Deputy Chair, UHN Board of Trustees 

Remarks will start promptly at 11:45 a.m. 

For those outside the city of Toronto, event will be live streamed starting 11:45 am 

More information at www.UHNCanadaleads.ca  

RSVP: Please send confirmation of journalists attending to ana.fernandes@uhn.ca  

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com