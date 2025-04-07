French Crêperie Opens in Luang Prabang

A fresh culinary experience has arrived in Luang Prabang with the opening of Chez Auguste Café Crêperie, the city’s first dedicated French-style crêperie.
Located on Kitsalat Road in Aham village, Chez Auguste brings the comforting flavors of Brittany to Laos—served with a subtle local twist. Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of hot beverages, traditional ciders, and other refreshments.
Whether you’re in the mood for a leisurely lunch, a sweet afternoon treat, or a light and satisfying dinner, Chez Auguste offers a charming setting that blends French ambiance with Lao hospitality.
The café features both indoor and outdoor seating for up to 40 guests, welcoming locals, travelers, and hotel guests alike.
As a special offer, guests staying at Sanctuary Luang Prabang Hotel—located right next door—can enjoy an exclusive 10 percent discount when dining at Chez Auguste.
Chez Auguste Café Crêperie is open daily, serving lunch, dinner, and afternoon treats.
Reservations & inquiries: +856 20 515 55 376
Email: contact@chezauguste.asia
Website: www.chezauguste.asia – for the full menu and opening hours.