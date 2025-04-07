French Crêperie Opens in Luang Prabang

A fresh culinary experience has arrived in Luang Prabang with the opening of Chez Auguste Café Crêperie, the city’s first dedicated French-style crêperie.

Located on Kitsalat Road in Aham village, Chez Auguste brings the comforting flavors of Brittany to Laos—served with a subtle local twist. Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of hot beverages, traditional ciders, and other refreshments.

Whether you’re in the mood for a leisurely lunch, a sweet afternoon treat, or a light and satisfying dinner, Chez Auguste offers a charming setting that blends French ambiance with Lao hospitality. The café features both indoor and outdoor seating for up to 40 guests, welcoming locals, travelers, and hotel guests alike.

As a special offer, guests staying at Sanctuary Luang Prabang Hotel—located right next door—can enjoy an exclusive 10 percent discount when dining at Chez Auguste.