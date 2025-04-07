Hyundai Mobis Opens Integrated R&D Center in India with Aim to Develop Global Software Hub

The company has combined two existing R&D centers into one large-scale R&D base in India , aiming to make it a software strategy hub with its own capabilities.

It is promoting its three long-term R&D strategies, increasing participation of the new Indian center in new R&D projects, and expanding the number of models the center will develop.

Software is becoming more important as the local market for EVs and SUVs expands, with the company aiming to provide integrated solutions for both local and global automakers.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) will expand the operation of its Indian R&D center as a strategic base dedicated to automotive software. As the sales of high-value products equipped with software increases, the role of the company’s Indian R&D center in verifying and analyzing them is also increasing.

Hyundai Mobis announced on 7 that it has opened an R&D base dedicated to software in Hyderabad, Telangana, which is known as the Silicon Valley of India. Following the launching of its first Technical Center of India in 2007, Hyundai Mobis established its second Indian center in 2020, and has since operated those two centers. The new integrated large-scale R&D center aims to accommodate the increasing number of software R&D personnel and combine the company’s dispersed R&D centers to maximize synergy.

Located in the center of Hyderabad, the new integrated R&D base has a total floor area of about 24,000 ㎡ and is located in a commercial area where global technology giants are concentrated, making it easy to secure excellent software talent. The 10-story building houses research spaces, data centers, labs and training rooms, partner workspaces, and break rooms.

Behind the company’s decision to build the R&D base was the rapidly growing Indian automotive market. According to a global research firm, India’s annual new car sales volume is 5.2 million vehicles, the third largest in the world, and is expected to grow to 6.2 million by 2028.

In particular, as the Indian automobile market has shifted from small cars to SUVs and EVs, the application of new level 2 autonomous driving features such as large displays and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is becoming more active. Accordingly, Hyundai Mobis is putting in a lot of effort to make its Technical Center of India a strategic hub for boosting global sales.

To this end, the company plans to develop it into an R&D hub that drives product cost competitiveness, performance, quality, and technology based on its abundant software R&D personnel. Hyundai Mobis plans to collaborate with vehicle software companies near its R&D center in Hyderabad, creating an external ecosystem and continuing to hire talented people.

The strategy is to develop the Technical Center of India as a global software hub with its own business capabilities and use it as an advanced base to provide integrated solutions to global carmakers.

Hyundai Mobis plans to expand the scope of software R&D at the center by increasing its participation from the early stages of new product development, developing software for local vehicles at the center, and focusing on streamlining productivity through the introduction of artificial intelligence.

“The Technical Center of India has a large pool of developers, so it is a place where many new R&D attempts are made,” said Jong-keun Lee, Head of Hyundai Mobis Technical Center of India. “Based on our nearly 20 years of experience in developing production vehicles, we will promote the advancement of software and contribute to improving product competitiveness.”

Currently, Hyundai Mobis is accelerating the development of a hardware and software integrated platform that reflects the trend around software-defined vehicles (SDVs). This integrated platform is expected to emerge as a one-stop solution that supports the reduction of development costs and the convenience of the R&D environment for global customers with a customized system that can respond to each customer and vehicle segment flexibly.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis not only operates its Korean R&D centers, such as the Technical Center of Korea Mabuk and the Technical Center of Korea Uiwang, but it also operates overseas R&D centers in India, Germany, and China. The company plans to establish a new semiconductor R&D center in Silicon Valley, USA this year, which will focus on developing core technologies for autonomous driving along with its existing Hyundai Mobis Technical Center of North America in Detroit. The company’s R&D center in Frankfurt, Germany, focuses on developing technologies related to autonomous driving sensors, while the one in Shanghai, China is responsible for evaluating and improving the design of locally produced modules, brakes, and steering components.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company’s products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China, and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.com.

