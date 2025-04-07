MANTRA Launches $108,888,888 Ecosystem Fund to Propel RWA Innovation

HONG KONG, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MANTRA Chain, a layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the launch of the MANTRA Ecosystem Fund (MEF), a $108,888,888 million investment initiative designed to accelerate the growth and adoption of projects within the MANTRA ecosystem. The announcement of the MEF arrives after MANTRA became the first DeFi platform to successfully obtain a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange, as well as provide Broker-Dealer and Management and Investment Services. ‍

Supported by a strong network of partners and investors, the MEF will deploy up to $108,888,888 million over the next four years to support high-potential blockchain projects around the world. The MEF will serve as a strategic growth engine, providing capital to startups alongside globally renowned investment firms.

Investment opportunities will be sourced through MANTRA’s vast partner network, including leading incubators and accelerators, and capital partners such as Laser Digital, Shorooq, Brevan Howard Digital, Valor Capital, Three Point Capital, Amber Group, Manifold, UoB Venture, DAMAC, Fuse, LVNA Capital, Forte, and many more. This extensive global reach will ensure that the MEF gains exposure to top-tier projects from around the world.

“In an era where blockchain technology is revolutionizing finance, the MEF will serve as a catalyst for groundbreaking projects that drive real-world adoption through a focus upon the tokenization of real world assets,” said John Patrick Mullin, CEO and founder of MANTRA.

“By aligning with top investors and incubators, we are opening doors for visionary founders and teams to join us in building and creating a thriving ecosystem and bringing more of the world on-chain.”

Gideon Daitz, partner at Three Point Capital , who will lead the MEF said, “Our primary mission with the MEF is to support the development of RWA tokenization globally, empowering teams with capital, network, and advice to put the world’s highest-quality assets on-chain. We are primarily focused on building out the MANTRA ecosystem, but we genuinely believe in playing a non-zero-sum game, where collaboration and a broad open-arms policy will serve our community and industry best.”

Further adding, “We are seeking to make high conviction, resource heavy developments into fewer more focused teams, ultimately fostering stronger and more ingrained ties through our diverse network of resources.”

The MEF aims to attract and support the best teams in the world innovating with RWA tokenization, welcoming projects at any developmental stage, and even those that are chain agnostic. By fostering collaboration between blockchain pioneers and leading investment firms, MEF is set to become a major force in the evolution of DeFi and RWA adoption.

For more information on how to apply, visit MANTRAChain.io.

About MANTRA

MANTRA Chain is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange, as well as provide Broker-Dealer and Management and Investment Services. ‍