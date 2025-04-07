MDRT Sponsors 29th Asia Insurance Industry Awards

New sponsorship showcases the organization’s commitment to growing the financial services profession in Asia.

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Asia Insurance Review‘s 29th Asia Insurance Industry Awards’ (AIIA) “Life Insurance Company of the Year” category.

For more than a decade, MDRT has worked with the Asia Insurance Review to support and promote the financial services profession. Its new AIIA sponsorship reinforces MDRT’s commitment to the growth of companies and advisors across the region and celebrating their success.

“MDRT offers vital opportunities for top-performing financial professionals to continue to learn and grow,” said Carol Kheng, ChFC, 2025 MDRT President. “As part of our commitment to strengthening the profession across Asia and worldwide, we are proud to sponsor the 2025 AIIA, and we will continue to engage our supporting companies and members in meaningful ways to help them achieve greater success.”



While MDRT membership requirements have a foundation in life insurance, they have expanded into more comprehensive client protection and financial planning. By embracing diverse distribution channels—agency, brokerage, bancassurance, and open-architecture partnerships—MDRT’s relevance and importance have grown across global markets, especially in Asia. MDRT is excited to drive further growth in the region through several endeavors, including its AIIA sponsorship.

For 98 years, MDRT has been a member-driven network of leading insurance and financial services professionals who serve their clients with the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity. Today, MDRT has nearly 90,000 members worldwide, and nine Asia-Pacific markets are among the top 10 in total MDRT membership.

MDRT opened a new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore in 2023 to better serve its members and companies in the region. It liaises with MDRT’s U.S. headquarters and satellite offices in China and India to improve member resources and benefits and support local and regional leaders with events across Asia.

Among upcoming events is the MDRT Global Conference to be held 24-27 August 2025 in Macau, China. With an emphasis on subject matter specific to the Asia-Pacific region, the MDRT Global Conference brings members together to recognize and celebrate their achievements, utilizing culturally resonant experiences that deepen engagement from member to company.

About MDRT

MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 700 companies in 80 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org.