SMARTIES™ 2025: The Ultimate Stage for Marketing Excellence – Now Accepting Entries

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 SMARTIES™ Awards are now open for entries, inviting brands, agencies, and marketers who are redefining the marketing landscape through innovation and measurable impact. As one of the industry’s most prestigious recognitions, SMARTIES™ honors work that not only delivers results but also sets new standards for excellence.

This year’s awards focus on the transformative power of data-driven creativity, cutting-edge technology, and consumer engagement strategies that are shaping the future of marketing. With the industry evolving at an accelerated pace, SMARTIES™ continues to spotlight the campaigns that push boundaries and drive meaningful business outcomes.

SMARTIES™ 2025 Categories

The program offers multiple entry levels to recognize excellence at various scales:

SMARTIES™ X Global Awards : The pinnacle of marketing achievement, recognizing the best campaigns on a worldwide scale.

The pinnacle of marketing achievement, recognizing the best campaigns on a worldwide scale. Regional SMARTIES™ Awards – Honoring the top marketing talent and innovations across Asia Pacific | North America .

“With marketing landscapes shifting rapidly on a global scale, SMARTIES™ remains the gold standard for recognizing groundbreaking work that not only delivers measurable impact but also redefines industry best practices,” says Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide. “In 2025, we are placing a strong emphasis on AI-driven marketing, data-powered personalization, and omnichannel excellence—critical drivers of innovation that are transforming the way brands engage consumers and achieve business success worldwide.”

Beyond the Trophy: Industry Recognition & Global Rankings

Winning a SMARTIES™ Award provides more than just prestige. Awarded campaigns will be featured in WARC 100’s global rankings, RECMA’s media agency scoring, and MMA’s SMARTIES Business Impact Index, reinforcing their influence in the industry.

Showcase Your Marketing Excellence

Submit to SMARTIES™ Awards 2025 Today!

Key Details for 2025 SMARTIES™ Entries

On-time Submission Deadline : July 3rd, 2025

: Awards & Honors : Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in each category; top honors include Advertiser of the Year, Agency of the Year, Publisher/Media Company of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, and Best in Show .

: Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in each category; top honors include . Judging Panel: Senior brand marketers and industry leaders will evaluate campaigns based on innovation, creativity, and measurable impact.

Marketers, agencies, and brands are encouraged to submit their best work and gain industry-wide recognition.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today’s dynamic landscape.